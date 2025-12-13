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Includes admission for one guest to the WardBoy Project 3rd Annual Crab Feed. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat hot crab dinner, music, and a welcoming community atmosphere in support of WardBoy Project’s work with youth.
Includes reserved seating for eight guests at the WardBoy Project 3rd Annual Crab Feed. Your table package features all-you-can-eat hot crab, one bottle of wine, bottled water for the table, and a WardBoy Project gift bag. Enjoy a festive evening of food, music, and community while supporting mentorship and youth-focused programs.
Includes reserved seating for eight guests at the WardBoy Project 3rd Annual Crab Feed. The sponsorship package features two bottles of wine, bottled water for the table, and a WardBoy Project gift bag. Sponsors will also receive logo recognition on event promotional materials. Enjoy an evening of community and visibility while supporting youth-focused mentorship programs.
Can’t make it? You can still donate a delicious crab feed dinner to someone else!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!