Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

3rd Annual Crawfish n 'Cue Festival – Where Texas and Louisiana Meet

10X10 Vendor Space
$150

Bring your own setup of one 6-foot table or up to two 6-foot tables arranged in an L-shape.

10X20 Vendor Space
$200

Bring your own setup of three to four 6-foot tables, depending on your booth layout. You may choose a straight-line, L-shaped, or U-shaped arrangement to best showcase your products.

Food Truck Space (Limited Availability)
$200

The food truck area will be an open-air space with clearly marked spots for each truck, allowing room for serving windows and lines. It provides a safe setup, breakdown, and smooth traffic flow, with designated entry and exit points. Trucks must bring their own generator if needed and comply with all legal requirements; permits may be required. Only trucks selling desserts (e.g., shaved ice) or snack items are allowed; major food items are not permitted.

