3rd Annual Cryoeeze22 Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
7 left!
Foursome Team Entry – $360
Register your team of four for the 3rd Annual Cryoeeze22 Charity Golf Tournament and enjoy a full day of competition, camaraderie, and community impact. Your entry includes tournament play, shotgun start participation, event access, and eligibility for contests and prizes — including the Hole-in-One challenge.
Most importantly, your foursome directly supports Cryoeeze22’s mission to provide wellness and recovery services at no cost to Veterans, Active Military, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters.
Play together. Compete together. Give back together. ⛳
Your entry includes tournament play, shotgun start participation, access to on-course contests (including the Hole-in-One challenge), and full event access with vendors and auctions.
Level up your individual game while supporting a powerful mission.
The Hero Advantage Player Package gives each golfer a strategic edge and includes:
This add-on enhances the fun, competitiveness, and strategy of the round — while directly funding Cryoeeze22’s mission to provide advanced wellness and recovery services at no cost to Veterans, Active Military, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters.
Play smarter. Compete harder. Make an impact. ⛳
3 left!
(1 Available – Category Exclusive)
Maximum Visibility. Maximum Impact.
Includes:
7 left!
Premium partner recognition with expanded visibility.
Includes:
7 left!
Strong event-day presence.
Includes:
Community-level support tier.
Includes:
🟤 BRONZE SPONSOR –
Entry-level brand exposure.
Includes:
(Exclusive – 1 Available)
Premium indoor exposure during peak engagement.
(2 Available)
Enhance your Hole Sponsorship with direct, face-to-face engagement on the course.
This Table & Tent Activation Add-On allows your company to set up a branded table and tent at your assigned tee box, creating an interactive presence with every foursome that plays through.
Includes:
This is an add-on and requires the purchase of a Hole Sponsorship.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!