3rd Annual Cryoeeze22 Golf Tournament

3535 Trophy Blvd

New Port Richey, FL 34655, USA

Team Foursome Tickets
$360

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome Team Entry – $360

Register your team of four for the 3rd Annual Cryoeeze22 Charity Golf Tournament and enjoy a full day of competition, camaraderie, and community impact. Your entry includes tournament play, shotgun start participation, event access, and eligibility for contests and prizes — including the Hole-in-One challenge.

Most importantly, your foursome directly supports Cryoeeze22’s mission to provide wellness and recovery services at no cost to Veterans, Active Military, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters.

Play together. Compete together. Give back together. ⛳

Single Player Ticket
$90

Your entry includes tournament play, shotgun start participation, access to on-course contests (including the Hole-in-One challenge), and full event access with vendors and auctions.

Hero Advantage Player Package
$25

Hero Advantage Player Package – $25 Per Player

Level up your individual game while supporting a powerful mission.

The Hero Advantage Player Package gives each golfer a strategic edge and includes:

  • 1 Mulligan (Per Player) – Replay one shot and recover from that tough swing.
  • 🎯 1 “Inside the Grip” Advantage (Per Player) – Improve your lie within a grip length for a better setup.
  • 🚀 Optional Power Play – Hole #3 (Par 5) – Start from the 150-yard marker, shortening the hole by more than 250 yards and setting yourself up for a major scoring opportunity.

This add-on enhances the fun, competitiveness, and strategy of the round — while directly funding Cryoeeze22’s mission to provide advanced wellness and recovery services at no cost to Veterans, Active Military, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters.

Play smarter. Compete harder. Make an impact. ⛳

Diamond Sponsorship
$3,000

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

💎Sponsor

(1 Available – Category Exclusive)

Maximum Visibility. Maximum Impact.

Includes:

  • Two (2) Foursomes – 8 Golfers
  • Hero Advantage Package for Each Player (8 Total)
    (1 Mulligan, 1 Inside-the-Grip, Optional 150-Yard Power Play on Hole #3)
  • Presenting Sponsor recognition on ALL marketing materials
  • Featured logo placement on website homepage + event banner
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight (Website + Social Media)
  • Banner placement at main entrance + dining/awards room
  • Logo + contact signage on four (4) premium greens
  • Company item in golfer gift bags
  • Priority choice of starting hole placement
  • Opportunity to speak briefly during awards ceremony
  • Website backlink + tagged recognition on social media
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🥇 Sponsor

Premium partner recognition with expanded visibility.

Includes:

  • One (1) Foursome – 4 Golfers
  • Two (2) Hero Advantage Packages (assigned to any two players)
  • Logo signage on two (2) holes
  • Logo on printed marketing materials
  • Website + Facebook recognition with backlink
  • Banner displayed at event
  • Company item in golfer gift bags
  • Choice of starting hole placement (after Diamond selection)
  • Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
Gold Sponsor
$750

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🥈 GOLD SPONSOR

Strong event-day presence.

Includes:

  • One (1) Foursome – 4 Golfers
  • One (1) Hero Advantage Packages (assigned to any player)
  • Logo on marketing materials
  • Banner displayed at event
  • Company item in golfer gift bags
  • Assigned starting hole with brand signage
  • Recognition on sponsor board
Silver Sponsor
$500

🥉 SILVER SPONSOR

Community-level support tier.

Includes:

  • One (1) Individual Player Entry
  • Logo on sponsor board
  • Company item in golfer gift bags
  • Banner displayed at event
Bronze Sponsorship
$250

🟤 BRONZE SPONSOR –

Entry-level brand exposure.

Includes:

  • Logo on dining room sponsor board
  • Company item in golfer gift bags
  • Recognition on event website
Hole Sponsor
$100

⛳ SPONSOR

  • Company logo signage at one tee box
  • Name listed on sponsor board
  • Optional Table/Tent Activation Add-On – $100
Bar - Auction Table Sponsorship
$600

BAR-AUCTION SPONSOR

(Exclusive – 1 Available)

Premium indoor exposure during peak engagement.

  • Banner prominently displayed at bar/auction area
  • Prime positioning in registration & awards room
  • Opportunity to distribute materials
  • Verbal recognition during auction
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$600

BEVERAGE CART SPONSOR

(2 Available)

  • Logo displayed on beverage cart
  • Recognition for providing complimentary water/Powerade to First Responders
  • Social media recognition
  • Mention during announcements
Table - Tent hole sponsorship add on
$150

⛳ Table & Tent Activation Add-On

Enhance your Hole Sponsorship with direct, face-to-face engagement on the course.

This Table & Tent Activation Add-On allows your company to set up a branded table and tent at your assigned tee box, creating an interactive presence with every foursome that plays through.

Includes:

  • Designated space at your sponsored hole
  • Ability to display tent, table, banners, and signage
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional materials or branded giveaways
  • Option to host a game, contest, or interactive activity
  • Direct engagement with all golfers throughout the event

This is an add-on and requires the purchase of a Hole Sponsorship.

