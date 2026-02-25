3rd Annual DeLeon Par-Tee for Charity Golf Tourney 2026

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About this event
Team of 4 - Scramble. Includes all green fees, golf cart, lunch, 2 drink tickets. (All teams must be paid in full by 4/20/26. *Please ask if you need other option*)
Part of 4 man team- Individual payment. Due by 4/20/26
Add your team name or logo to one of your golf carts. You will need to send in logo by 4/10/26. May purchase 2 per team as you will have 2 carts.
Your preferred logo will be placed at the hole on a large yard sign. It will also be on banner and any marketing we do at event. Social media thank you's will be done as well. You may come and represent at the hole and pass at swag if you'd like. Please let us know what hole you prefer. Deadline 4/10/26. First come, first serve. Text asap 361.774.6386 your hole preference 1-18.
Your preferred logo will be placed on the drink cart or at Challenge Holes on a large yard sign. It will also be on banner and any marketing we do at event. Social media thank you''s will be done as well. You may come and represent at the challenge or registration table and pass out swag if you'd like. Deadline 4/10/26. First come, first serve. Text asap 361.774.6386 your preference.
4 Mulligans per player plus Tiger Drive (16 total mulligans)
*Price day of event will be $120
Will be $15 day of
*PRICE INCREASE for day of event. 4 Mulligans per player. Grab the early bird deal if you see this before noon 4/23/26
4 Mulligans can be used for this one player. See early bird price of $10 if before noon on 4/23/26.
We will provide a small lunch for all players prior to play. Your logo will be included on banner, signage at lunch tent, & social media shout outs.
We will provide dinner for all players/volunteers at after party. You will be included on banner, signage at dinner, & social media shout outs.
Drinks can be on YOU! We will provide up to 25 teams with a small insulated bag and 8-12 cans of beer (variety). The bags will be customized with your logo sticker. Social media shout-outs will be legit!
120 Golf Balls will be customized with your logo and each player will receive one in their swag bag. Social media shout outs are always a must!
Help with awards, prizes, auction items. You tell us what you'd like to do. We can accept monetary donation or items/services to help. Text 361.774.6386 anytime.
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