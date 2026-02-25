3rd Annual DeLeon Par-Tee for Charity Golf Tourney 2026

Your preferred logo will be placed at the hole on a large yard sign. It will also be on banner and any marketing we do at event. Social media thank you's will be done as well. You may come and represent at the hole and pass at swag if you'd like. Please let us know what hole you prefer. Deadline 4/10/26. First come, first serve. Text asap 361.774.6386 your hole preference 1-18.