3rd Annual Denim and Diamonds Gala

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
A dinner ticket. Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.
A Table for 8 with Champagne-colored Tablecloth, Preferred Seating & 1st served
Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.
Large Logo on Placemats
Recognition in our Event Program & Sponsor Banner
Announcer Shouts during the Event
Denim and Diamond Glass
Game Tickets
4 Drink Tickets each
Diamond Tiered Gift Basket
Diamond Tiered Special Dessert for the Table
A Table for 6 with Silver-colored Tablecloth, Preferred Seating &
2nd served
Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.
Medium Logo on Placemats
Recognition in our Event Program & Sponsor Banner
Announcer Shouts during the Event
Denim and Diamond Glass
Game Tickets
3 Drink Tickets each
Sapphire Tiered Gift Basket
Sapphire Tiered Special Dessert for the Table
A shared table for 4 with blue-colored Tablecloth, Preferred Seating & 3rd served
Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.
Small Logo on Placemats
Recognition in our Event Program & Sponsor Banner
Announcer Shouts during the Event
Denim and Diamond Glass
Game Tickets
2 Drink Tickers each
Ruby Tiered Gift Basket
Ruby Tiered Special Dessert for the Table
