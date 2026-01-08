Plant A Seed Read Inc

Hosted by

Plant A Seed Read Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Denim and Diamonds Gala

336 2nd St

Havre, MT 59501, USA

General Admission
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

A dinner ticket. Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.

Diamond Sponsorship Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A Table for 8 with Champagne-colored Tablecloth, Preferred Seating & 1st served

Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.

Large Logo on Placemats

Recognition in our Event Program & Sponsor Banner

Announcer Shouts during the Event

Denim and Diamond Glass

Game Tickets

4 Drink Tickets each

Diamond Tiered Gift Basket

Diamond Tiered Special Dessert for the Table

Sapphire Sponsorship Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A Table for 6 with Silver-colored Tablecloth, Preferred Seating &

2nd served

Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.

Medium Logo on Placemats

Recognition in our Event Program & Sponsor Banner

Announcer Shouts during the Event

Denim and Diamond Glass

Game Tickets

3 Drink Tickets each

Sapphire Tiered Gift Basket

Sapphire Tiered Special Dessert for the Table

Ruby Sponsorship Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A shared table for 4 with blue-colored Tablecloth, Preferred Seating & 3rd served

Dinner includes Prime Rib, Twice Baked Potatoes, Salads, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Green Beans & Dessert.

Small Logo on Placemats

Recognition in our Event Program & Sponsor Banner

Announcer Shouts during the Event

Denim and Diamond Glass

Game Tickets

2 Drink Tickers each

Ruby Tiered Gift Basket

Ruby Tiered Special Dessert for the Table

