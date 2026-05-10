3rd Annual Designer Bag Bingo

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About this event
Enjoy 10 games of BINGO with the opportunity to purchase extra BINGO cards for better chances to win.
Buy 5 tickets and get a 6th for free by purchasing a table for six. (Make sure your guests know the table will be in your name for check in purposes)
The Hero & Handbag Sponsor package includes reserved VIP seating for 8 guests and special recognition as the sponsor of one of our featured designer purses. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fun, laughter, and community while directly supporting veteran and first responder suicide prevention retreats.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!