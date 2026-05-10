Heroes United To Heal Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Heroes United To Heal Foundation Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Designer Bag Bingo

3150 N Courtenay Pkwy

Merritt Island, FL 32953, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy 10 games of BINGO with the opportunity to purchase extra BINGO cards for better chances to win.

Table for 6
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Buy 5 tickets and get a 6th for free by purchasing a table for six. (Make sure your guests know the table will be in your name for check in purposes)

Hero & Handbag Sponsor Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Hero & Handbag Sponsor package includes reserved VIP seating for 8 guests and special recognition as the sponsor of one of our featured designer purses. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fun, laughter, and community while directly supporting veteran and first responder suicide prevention retreats.

Add a donation for Heroes United To Heal Foundation Inc

$

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