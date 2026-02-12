Donnie Mcclure Memorial Fund

Hosted by

Donnie Mcclure Memorial Fund

About this event

3rd Annual Donnie McClure Memorial Golf Scramble

915 S Park Rd

Fairdale, KY 40118, USA

Single Golfer
$100
Single Golfer (invoice/check)
Pay what you can

Total Cost $100

Payment in full is due by March 31

4 Person Team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please email Kelli Jolly at [email protected] with a complete team list by June 8th

4 Person Team (invoice/check)
Pay what you can

Total Cost $400

Payment in full is due by March 31


Please email Kelli Jolly at [email protected] with a complete team list by June 8th

Music Bingo!
$20

Come play music bingo with us while golfers are out on the course! Lunch will be provided and prizes!

Hole Sponsor
$200

Logo signage displayed on a designated hole.

Elevated Hole Sponsor
$500

Logo signage on a competition hole, plus on-site presence with a pop-up tent. You’ll have the opportunity to engage directly with golfers, with a foundation volunteer available to assist.

Breakfast, Snack & Goody Bag Sponsor
$750

Logo signage at the breakfast table and on all goody bags. You may include business cards and promotional items in each bag.

The Hut Sponsor
$1,000

Logo signage and on-site presence at The Hut—one of the most engaging spots on the course. Enjoy a lively atmosphere with music, Jell-O shot sales, and prime networking opportunities, plus a foundation volunteer to assist.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Premier visibility throughout the event, including logo placement across the golf course, featured placement on the live scoring app, logo display on every golf cart, and the opportunity to distribute materials on the course.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!