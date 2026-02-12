3rd Annual Donnie McClure Memorial Golf Scramble

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About this event
Total Cost $100
Payment in full is due by March 31
Total Cost $400
Payment in full is due by March 31
Please email Kelli Jolly at [email protected] with a complete team list by June 8th
Come play music bingo with us while golfers are out on the course! Lunch will be provided and prizes!
Logo signage displayed on a designated hole.
Logo signage on a competition hole, plus on-site presence with a pop-up tent. You’ll have the opportunity to engage directly with golfers, with a foundation volunteer available to assist.
Logo signage at the breakfast table and on all goody bags. You may include business cards and promotional items in each bag.
Logo signage and on-site presence at The Hut—one of the most engaging spots on the course. Enjoy a lively atmosphere with music, Jell-O shot sales, and prime networking opportunities, plus a foundation volunteer to assist.
Premier visibility throughout the event, including logo placement across the golf course, featured placement on the live scoring app, logo display on every golf cart, and the opportunity to distribute materials on the course.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!