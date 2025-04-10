3rd Annual Eagle’s Wings Gala - Passport To Hope

Hosted by
About this event
Addison, IL 60101, USA
10 Gala Tickets, Special Gift per Attendee, 2 tickets to "An Intimate Afternoon of Encounter with Dr. Dennis on 10.18, Full Page Ad in the 3rd Annual Tribute Program Book and Screen Ad
8 Gala Tickets, Special Gift per Attendee, Half Page Ad in the 3rd Annual Tribute Program Book and Screen Ad
Single Gala Ticket and Attendee Gift
Full Page Ad in the 3rd Annual Tribute Book
Screen Ad
Half Page Ad in the 3rd Annual Tribute Book
Screen Ad
1/4 Page Ad in the 3rd Annual Tribute Book
Screen Ad
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!