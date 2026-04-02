3rd Annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup w/ Cans4Books, Boards N Beans, & Apres Surf Club

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About this event
Please indicate how many group participants will be in attendance. Each volunteer will need a liability waiver completed.
Children 16 years old and younger must have a parental guide present. Please complete liability waiver.
This sponsorship supports Reef's migration to one of our local schools where they will earn a chance to raise over $500 towards books for their school.
This ticket includes food and a drink at the community portion following at Boards N Beans.
$
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