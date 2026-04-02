Cans4Books

Hosted by

Cans4Books

About this event

3rd Annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup w/ Cans4Books, Boards N Beans, & Apres Surf Club

Tourmaline Beach

601 Tourmaline St, San Diego, CA 92109, USA

Adult Volunteer
Free
Please complete liability waiver
Group Volunteer
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Please indicate how many group participants will be in attendance. Each volunteer will need a liability waiver completed.

Child Volunteer
Free

Children 16 years old and younger must have a parental guide present. Please complete liability waiver.

Migration Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship supports Reef's migration to one of our local schools where they will earn a chance to raise over $500 towards books for their school.

Food Ticket
$5

This ticket includes food and a drink at the community portion following at Boards N Beans.

Add a donation for Cans4Books

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!