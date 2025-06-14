3rd Annual ECS Foundation Golf Tournament

Showcase Your Business
Gain valuable exposure with signage at three holes on the course, including the option to add a custom QR code to drive engagement.
Display your business banner in the banquet hall for additional visibility during the post-tournament festivities.
Your logo will also be featured across our social media channels and marketing materials.
Optional:
Add a Team of 4 golfers, which includes dinner for all team members.
Hole Signage at Two Holes
Feature your business with signage at two holes, including the option to add a custom QR code to your signs.
Your logo will be showcased across social media and marketing platforms, increasing visibility and brand recognition.
Includes dinner for two at the Awards Ceremony.
Hole Signage at One Hole
Showcase your business with signage at one hole, with the option to include a custom QR code to engage attendees and drive traffic to your website or promotions.
* If your company would like to also have teams participate add an Additional $620.00 (per team of 4).
Team registration only
Tournament Participation:
Includes Awards Dinner, Swag Bag and snacks
Tournament Participation:
Includes Awards Dinner, Swag Bag and snacks
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing