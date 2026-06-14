End the Trend

Hosted by

End the Trend

About this event

3rd Annual End The Trend Charity Golf Event

50395 W 10 Mile Rd

Novi, MI 48374, USA

Individual Golfer
$130

Round of Golf with Cart. Drink Ticket, Lunch at the turn and Dinner Buffet.

Foursome
$520

Round of golf with cart for your time. Price includes a drink ticket, lunch at the turn and buffet dinner. .

Individual Mulligan
$10

Take one shot again during your round to help lower your team’s score.

Mulligans for your Foursome
$40

Each member of your foursome gets one additional shot to help your team compete for lowest score of the day.

Red Tees
$25

Pick one hole where each member of your team will tee off from the red tees.

Add a donation for End the Trend

$

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