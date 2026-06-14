3rd Annual End The Trend Charity Golf Event

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Round of Golf with Cart. Drink Ticket, Lunch at the turn and Dinner Buffet.
Round of golf with cart for your time. Price includes a drink ticket, lunch at the turn and buffet dinner. .
Take one shot again during your round to help lower your team’s score.
Each member of your foursome gets one additional shot to help your team compete for lowest score of the day.
Pick one hole where each member of your team will tee off from the red tees.
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