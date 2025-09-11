3rd Annual Falcon 5K and Fun Run

3142 4 Mile Rd NE

Grand Rapids Charter Township, MI 49525

Race Ticket - Adult
$40

T-shirt included in the race fee.

Race Ticket- Child
$20

Children under 12 and all ISJ students.

T-shirt included in the race fee.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$500

What you get: Four event registrations to run (with shirts), a sign at the 5k, your name/logo on the event shirt (large), and a "thank you" post on the ISJ social media pages.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$250

What you get: Three event registrations to run (with shirts), a sign at the 5k, your name/logo on the event shirt (medium), and a "thank you" post on the ISJ social media pages.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$100

What you get: Two event registration to run (with shirts), name/logo on the back of the shirt (small), and a "thank you" on the ISJ social media pages

