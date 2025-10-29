3rd Annual Fall Fling Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Discover Tuscany’s hidden treasures with a stay in a charming historic apartment in the heart of Cortona.
Journey through the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour and wine-tasting experience included.
Explore centuries of Tuscan art, culture, and cuisine with local recommendations and insights from your destination experts.
Average Bid Value: $5,350.00
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Your Tuscany experience includes 7 nights for 4 guests in the medieval hilltop town of Cortona, Italy.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Bask in beachfront bliss on an all-inclusive getaway to one of four resorts in Antigua or Barbados with premier amenities.
Unwind in paradise with a private patio or balcony room, sprawling pools, spa access, and the beach steps away.
Embrace the best of the Caribbean with watersports, activities, on-site dining, and up to 25 discounted extra nights.
Average Bid Value: $5,050.00
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Your Caribbean resort experience includes 5 nights for up to 2 guests in an all-inclusive beachfront resort with first-class amenities in Antigua or Barbados.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Blissful island living awaits on the sought-after shores of St. Martin with a stay in one of four chic beachfront apartments.
Experience dreamy oceanfront living with a luxurious shared pool and private balcony boasting endless ocean views.
Sink your feet into the golden sands of Mullet Bay Beach, located a two-minute stroll away, before hopping aboard an included sunset boat charter.
Average Bid Value: $7,150.00
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Your St. Martin experience includes 4 nights for up to 4 guests at one of four stylish beachfront apartments at Mullet Bay.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.
Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.
Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away.
Average Bid Value: $4,450.00
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Your Great Smoky Mountains experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a brand-new alpine lodge immersed in breathtaking mountain landscapes.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860.
Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.
Average Bid Value: $2,700.00
Retail Value: $6,860.00
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Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
6 person Texas Cheese & Wine Experience at the Texas Wine Collective.
10354 E US Hwy 290
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
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When it comes to delicious elegance, it is hard to beat our wine and cheese pairings. Our Texas Cheese & Wine Experience features five artisan cheeses from Texas cheesemakers and creameries around the state: CKC Farms in Blanco, Eagle Mountain Farmhouse in Lipan, River Whey Creamery in Schertz, and Veldhuizen Cheese in Dublin. We select our Texas Wine Collective wines to perfectly complement each cheese. Enjoy
the experience of sampling the best of what Texas has to offer.
Retail Value: $210.00
Reservations are based on availability and require a
minimum of 24 hours advance notice.
Starting bid
Exclusive family or individual portrait session with world-renowned photographer Bradford, whose clients include Academy Award–nominated director Mark Osborne, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin, and executives from Sony Music and the Chicago Bulls. Includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas and a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or EAST Miami hotel.
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Bradford Portraits Testimonials.
“We are thrilled with our portrait...It's proudly
displayed over our living room fireplace and looks
beautiful!”
Don Ienner, Former Chairman, Sony Music
“We loved working with Bradford and his
team. The whole experience was
wonderful and what a great memory to
have forever in our home. Thanks again!"
Nastia Liukin
5 time Olympic Medalist
“Ever since our children have come
into our lives, I've wanted a classy
family portrait of us all together--and
now my dreams have come true! This
moment of our lives that we all shared
at Bradford’s studio will never be
forgotten."
-Mark Osborne
Academy Award Nominated
Director of Kung Fu Panda and
The Little Prince
“It was so special to remember our 44th wedding anniversary with a memory that we
could hang in our dining room for all to see. You have captured the warmth and love
that is a praiseworthy depiction of us. We are grateful that we had the opportunity to
have you, Bradford, you have become our photographer of choice. You definitely
seized the moment gloriously.”
Gina and Paul Godfrey, Toronto, Canada
CEO, Post Media, Former CEO, and Publisher of The Toronto Sun, Former CEO,
Toronto Blue Jays
“Bradford, you are the super-star
of portraitists. Thanks for a great
portrait of my family!”
-Chuck Walsh,
Partner-owner of Chicago Bulls
and Chicago White Sox
Starting bid
Prize Overview:
Private Wine Class for Up to 20 People
Taste a variety of premium,
hand-selected wines from a Total Wine expert during a two-hour class. Arrange as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. All necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes provided.
Starting bid
Texas A&M vs. Samford Game Package
Includes: One (1) A&M logo Garden Flag, One (1) A&M stainless steel tumbler, and Two (2) tickets to the A&M November 22nd game at home vs. Samford, 8th in the 2025 Southern Conference standings.
Tickets are located the North Fan zone Club (Alumni Section) and will be delivered digitally.
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