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3rd Annual Fall Fling Silent Auction

Tuscany Treasures item
Tuscany Treasures item
Tuscany Treasures item
Tuscany Treasures
$3,150

Starting bid

Discover Tuscany’s hidden treasures with a stay in a charming historic apartment in the heart of Cortona.

Journey through the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour and wine-tasting experience included.

Explore centuries of Tuscan art, culture, and cuisine with local recommendations and insights from your destination experts.


Average Bid Value: $5,350.00

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Your Tuscany experience includes 7 nights for 4 guests in the medieval hilltop town of Cortona, Italy.

  • Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment in the heart of Cortona's walled city
  • Indulge in 21st-century amenities amongst stunning period features
  • Immerse yourself in the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour included
  • Sample world-renowned varietal with a complimentary wine tasting
  • Immerse yourself in this famed region with optional day trips to Montepulciano, Arezzo, or Pienza
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images depict multiple apartments. Apartments are allocated according to availability. No specific apartment is guaranteed.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Sun-Kissed Caribbean item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean
$2,595

Starting bid

Sun-Kissed Caribbean

Bask in beachfront bliss on an all-inclusive getaway to one of four resorts in Antigua or Barbados with premier amenities.

Unwind in paradise with a private patio or balcony room, sprawling pools, spa access, and the beach steps away.

Embrace the best of the Caribbean with watersports, activities, on-site dining, and up to 25 discounted extra nights.


Average Bid Value: $5,050.00

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Your Caribbean resort experience includes 5 nights for up to 2 guests in an all-inclusive beachfront resort with first-class amenities in Antigua or Barbados.

  • Relax on your private balcony or patio kissed by coastal breezes
  • Embrace tropical adventure with an array of on-site activities, including pickleball, tennis, watersports, and more
  • Indulge at a plethora of on-site eateries ranging from fine dining restaurants to poolside bars
  • Refresh and revitalize with sprawling resort pools, spa access, and pristine sands just steps away
  • Fall head over heels for the Caribbean, with up to 25 additional discounted nights available to redeem
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round. A peak season surcharge of $25 per person per night applies from December 21–January 3 and from February 1–24.
  • This winner's choice experience includes five nights at one of four resorts on an all-inclusive basis. Up to 25 additional nights may be redeemed at a discounted rate, subject to an all-inclusive supplement.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults. Children are only permitted at one of the four resort options. Please inquire for details and restrictions.
  • Please note, a $170 resort fee and tourism tax are required additionally, payable locally at the resort.
  • Please note, images displayed depict multiple resorts, destinations, and room types. Your accommodation may differ from those shown; no specific resort or room type is guaranteed. Resort amenities, bed sizes, and accommodation configurations may vary. Please inquire for details.
  • Upgrades and additional nights are available upon request, subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
St. Martin Moments item
St. Martin Moments item
St. Martin Moments item
St. Martin Moments
$3,250

Starting bid

St. Martin Moments

Blissful island living awaits on the sought-after shores of St. Martin with a stay in one of four chic beachfront apartments.

Experience dreamy oceanfront living with a luxurious shared pool and private balcony boasting endless ocean views.

Sink your feet into the golden sands of Mullet Bay Beach, located a two-minute stroll away, before hopping aboard an included sunset boat charter.


Average Bid Value: $7,150.00

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Your St. Martin experience includes 4 nights for up to 4 guests at one of four stylish beachfront apartments at Mullet Bay.

  • Soak up panoramic ocean views from your private balcony
  • Relax on the sun-kissed sands of Mullet Bay Beach, just two minutes away
  • Indulge aboard an included 2-hour sunset sail
  • Enjoy premier access to the resident's pool and fitness center
  • Start your stay right with a welcome hamper included
  • Discover Marigot Bay and Simpson Bay a short drive away, and Kalatua Beach Club in walking distance
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between April 16th and December 20th. Please inquire for details.
  • Images displayed depict multiple apartments. Please note, your apartment may differ from those shown.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity
$2,350

Starting bid

Smoky Mountains Serenity

Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.

Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.

Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away.


Average Bid Value: $4,450.00

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Your Great Smoky Mountains experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a brand-new alpine lodge immersed in breathtaking mountain landscapes.

  • Embrace upscale alpine living with cozy interiors, a gas fireplace, and screened outdoor dining
  • Soak up awe-inspiring mountain views from the wraparound terrace
  • Bask in the beauty of nature with pristine mountain lakes, hidden waterfalls, rivers, and hiking trails in easy reach
  • Discover downtown Sylva's restaurants, shops, and breweries just five minutes from your lodge
  • Hit the trails with Pinnacle Park, Lake Junaluska, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park just 30 minutes away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico
$895

Starting bid

Jewel of Mexico

Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860.

Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.

Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.


Average Bid Value: $2,700.00

Retail Value: $6,860.00

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Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

  • Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment
  • Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
  • Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars
  • Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Texas Wine Collective: Wine and Cheese Experience for 6 item
Texas Wine Collective: Wine and Cheese Experience for 6
$100

Starting bid

6 person Texas Cheese & Wine Experience at the Texas Wine Collective.


10354 E US Hwy 290
Fredericksburg, TX 78624


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When it comes to delicious elegance, it is hard to beat our wine and cheese pairings. Our Texas Cheese & Wine Experience features five artisan cheeses from Texas cheesemakers and creameries around the state: CKC Farms in Blanco, Eagle Mountain Farmhouse in Lipan, River Whey Creamery in Schertz, and Veldhuizen Cheese in Dublin. We select our Texas Wine Collective wines to perfectly complement each cheese. Enjoy

the experience of sampling the best of what Texas has to offer.


Retail Value: $210.00


Reservations are based on availability and require a

minimum of 24 hours advance notice.

Bradford Portraits Experience item
Bradford Portraits Experience item
Bradford Portraits Experience
$300

Starting bid

Exclusive family or individual portrait session with world-renowned photographer Bradford, whose clients include Academy Award–nominated director Mark Osborne, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin, and executives from Sony Music and the Chicago Bulls. Includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas and a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or EAST Miami hotel.




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Bradford Portraits Testimonials.


“We are thrilled with our portrait...It's proudly

displayed over our living room fireplace and looks

beautiful!”

Don Ienner, Former Chairman, Sony Music


“We loved working with Bradford and his

team. The whole experience was

wonderful and what a great memory to

have forever in our home. Thanks again!"

Nastia Liukin

5 time Olympic Medalist


“Ever since our children have come

into our lives, I've wanted a classy

family portrait of us all together--and

now my dreams have come true! This

moment of our lives that we all shared

at Bradford’s studio will never be

forgotten."

-Mark Osborne

Academy Award Nominated

Director of Kung Fu Panda and

The Little Prince



“It was so special to remember our 44th wedding anniversary with a memory that we

could hang in our dining room for all to see. You have captured the warmth and love

that is a praiseworthy depiction of us. We are grateful that we had the opportunity to

have you, Bradford, you have become our photographer of choice. You definitely

seized the moment gloriously.”

Gina and Paul Godfrey, Toronto, Canada

CEO, Post Media, Former CEO, and Publisher of The Toronto Sun, Former CEO,

Toronto Blue Jays


“Bradford, you are the super-star

of portraitists. Thanks for a great

portrait of my family!”

-Chuck Walsh,

Partner-owner of Chicago Bulls

and Chicago White Sox

Total Wine & More: Private Wine Class for Up to 20 People item
Total Wine & More: Private Wine Class for Up to 20 People item
Total Wine & More: Private Wine Class for Up to 20 People
$150

Starting bid

Prize Overview:

Private Wine Class for Up to 20 People


Taste a variety of premium,

hand-selected wines from a Total Wine expert during a two-hour class. Arrange as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. All necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes provided.

Texas A&M vs. Samford Game Package item
Texas A&M vs. Samford Game Package item
Texas A&M vs. Samford Game Package item
Texas A&M vs. Samford Game Package
$750

Starting bid

Texas A&M vs. Samford Game Package


Includes: One (1) A&M logo Garden Flag, One (1) A&M stainless steel tumbler, and Two (2) tickets to the A&M November 22nd game at home vs. Samford, 8th in the 2025 Southern Conference standings. 


Tickets are located the North Fan zone Club (Alumni Section) and will be delivered digitally.

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