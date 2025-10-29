3rd Annual Fall Fling Silent Auction

Exclusive family or individual portrait session with world-renowned photographer Bradford, whose clients include Academy Award–nominated director Mark Osborne, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin, and executives from Sony Music and the Chicago Bulls. Includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas and a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or EAST Miami hotel.













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Bradford Portraits Testimonials.





“We are thrilled with our portrait...It's proudly

displayed over our living room fireplace and looks

beautiful!”

Don Ienner, Former Chairman, Sony Music





“We loved working with Bradford and his

team. The whole experience was

wonderful and what a great memory to

have forever in our home. Thanks again!"

Nastia Liukin

5 time Olympic Medalist





“Ever since our children have come

into our lives, I've wanted a classy

family portrait of us all together--and

now my dreams have come true! This

moment of our lives that we all shared

at Bradford’s studio will never be

forgotten."

-Mark Osborne

Academy Award Nominated

Director of Kung Fu Panda and

The Little Prince









“It was so special to remember our 44th wedding anniversary with a memory that we

could hang in our dining room for all to see. You have captured the warmth and love

that is a praiseworthy depiction of us. We are grateful that we had the opportunity to

have you, Bradford, you have become our photographer of choice. You definitely

seized the moment gloriously.”

Gina and Paul Godfrey, Toronto, Canada

CEO, Post Media, Former CEO, and Publisher of The Toronto Sun, Former CEO,

Toronto Blue Jays





“Bradford, you are the super-star

of portraitists. Thanks for a great

portrait of my family!”

-Chuck Walsh,

Partner-owner of Chicago Bulls

and Chicago White Sox