3rd Annual Fayette Fling

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes a wide variety of foods, beer and wine from Fayette county restaurants, silent and live auction items, a Wish Tree supporting classroom wishes for teachers, and music.
Become a Challenger by purchasing 10 tickets. We encourage our Challengers to bring their favorite educators or other friends, family members, or business owners who will help support our local schools. Your name will be represented at the event!
*Corporate Sponsorship*
As a Freshman Sponsor, you will receive 2 tickets to the event, shoutouts on our social media, as well as your business name listed at the event.
*Corporate Sponsorship*
As a Sophomore Sponsor, you will receive 4 tickets to the event, shoutouts on our social media, as well as your name and logo listed at the event.
*Corporate Sponsorship*
As a Junior Sponsor, you will receive 6 tickets to the event, cocktail napkins with your logo, shoutouts through our social media, as well as prominent signage at the event.
*Corporate Sponsorship*
As a Senior Sponsor, you will receive 8 tickets to the event, cocktail napkins and cups with your company logo, shoutouts through our social media, as well as prominent signage and announcements by the emcee.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!