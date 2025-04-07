3rd Annual Federal Hill Poker Crawl

1117 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230, USA

Participant
$29
Includes food and drink specials at each stop. PLUS, join us to honor Mikey at the last stop with a Birthday Toast, food provided by MPZ Foundation, and incredible raffles!
Royal Flush Sponsor
$3,000
Sponsorship of the after party at Wayward Federal Hill! Includes: 10 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials, title sponsorship of the after party hosted at Wayward. Logo presence throughout the party, and on the t-shirt.
Straight Flush Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsorship of the bar stops along the crawl! Includes: 8 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence at all bars; logo placement at the after party.
High Card Sponsorship
$1,500
Sponsorship of the playing cards to be distributed! Includes: 6 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence on the cards to be distributed to all participants.
Four of a Kind Sponsor
$500
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location! Includes: 4 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Branded signage at one of the bar locations where each participant will check in.
Full House Sponsor
$250
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location! Includes: 2 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo placement at Registration and the After Party.
T-Shirt - Size XXL
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XXL Pick-up during registration on 6/28 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size XL
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XL Pick-up during registration on 6/28 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size L
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size L Pick-up during registration on 6/28 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size M
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size M Pick-up during registration on 6/28 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size S
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size S Pick-up during registration on 6/28 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
