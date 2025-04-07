3rd Annual Federal Hill Poker Crawl

Includes food and drink specials at each stop. PLUS, join us to honor Mikey at the last stop with a Birthday Toast, food provided by MPZ Foundation, and incredible raffles!
Includes food and drink specials at each stop. PLUS, join us to honor Mikey at the last stop with a Birthday Toast, food provided by MPZ Foundation, and incredible raffles!
Royal Flush Sponsor
$3,000
groupTicketCaption
Sponsorship of the after party at Wayward Federal Hill!
Includes: 10 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials, title sponsorship of the after party hosted at Wayward. Logo presence throughout the party, and on the t-shirt.
Sponsorship of the after party at Wayward Federal Hill!
Includes: 10 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials, title sponsorship of the after party hosted at Wayward. Logo presence throughout the party, and on the t-shirt.
Straight Flush Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
Sponsorship of the bar stops along the crawl!
Includes: 8 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence at all bars; logo placement at the after party.
Sponsorship of the bar stops along the crawl!
Includes: 8 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence at all bars; logo placement at the after party.
High Card Sponsorship
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Sponsorship of the playing cards to be distributed!
Includes: 6 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence on the cards to be distributed to all participants.
Sponsorship of the playing cards to be distributed!
Includes: 6 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence on the cards to be distributed to all participants.
Four of a Kind Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location!
Includes: 4 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Branded signage at one of the bar locations where each participant will check in.
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location!
Includes: 4 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Branded signage at one of the bar locations where each participant will check in.
Full House Sponsor
$250
groupTicketCaption
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location!
Includes: 2 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo placement at Registration and the After Party.
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location!
Includes: 2 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo placement at Registration and the After Party.
T-Shirt - Size XXL
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XXL
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XXL
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size XL
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XL
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XL
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size L
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size L
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size L
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size M
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size M
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size M
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size S
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size S
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size S
Pick-up during registration on 6/28
**Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**