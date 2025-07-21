Abendroth Family Charitable Foundation

Abendroth Family Charitable Foundation

3rd Annual Fire in the Hole - Sponsorship Opportunities

George Dunne National Golf Course - 16310 Central Ave

Oak Forest, IL 60452, USA

Hook & Ladder Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes name/logo on welcome banner, corporate advertising on golf cart GPS, hole sponsor and complimentary golf foursome.
PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]

PLEASE LIST THE NAMES OF ALL YOUR GOLFERS AND THEIR SHIRT SIZE (small - 3-XL)

Fire Drill Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes Golf Cart signage, hole sponsor, and complimentary golf foursome.
PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]

PLEASE LIST THE NAMES OF ALL YOUR GOLFERS AND THEIR SHIRT SIZE (small - 3-XL)

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$350

(Only 2 Available Spots - Reserve EARLY) Includes signage on one of the beverage carts that will be driving through-out the golf course.

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]

Onsite Sponsorship
$250

(Only 14 Spots Available - Reserve EARLY) You can set up a tent and/or table and have some fun with the golfers; have a game for them to play or hand out a giveaway!

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]

Hole Sponsorship
$150

(Only 15 Spots Available - Reserve EARLY) Includes signage placed at a hole.

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]

Add a donation for Abendroth Family Charitable Foundation

$

