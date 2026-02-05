Hosted by

Jackson Fire Association

About this event

3rd Annual Fireman’s Brawl Auction

Pick-up location

100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, WY 83001, USA

Custom Beaver Blend Western Hat item
Custom Beaver Blend Western Hat item
Custom Beaver Blend Western Hat item
Custom Beaver Blend Western Hat
$325

Starting bid

Look sharp and enjoy the whole hat experience from Encounter Hat Co. Winner will be able to select a western hat of choice that can be custom fitted, shaped and size. *Hat shown is a sample and one of many options winner may select from.


Value: $650.

Donated by Encounter Hat Co.

Exclusive Jackson Fire Association Hat item
Exclusive Jackson Fire Association Hat item
Exclusive Jackson Fire Association Hat
$500

Starting bid

This is an exclusive Jackson Fire Association hat. Only available as a 1 of 1 item for auction. Hats not available for purchase outside of this auction listing.


Value: Invaluable to show your support AND look like one of the hottest in Jackson

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#1/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#1/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#1/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#1/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large. (1 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#1/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#1/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#1/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#1/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL. (1 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#1/2) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#1/2) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#1/2) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#1/2)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XXL (1 of 2)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Round of Golf at Snake River Sporting Club item
Round of Golf at Snake River Sporting Club item
Round of Golf at Snake River Sporting Club
$850

Starting bid

Get your favorite foursome together for a round of Golf at the Snake River Sporting Club. This gift includes a round of golf for up to 4 people with carts. *Tee time must be schedule in advanced. Participants must follow all club rules.


Value: $1600

Donated by Snake River Sporting Club

Fine Dining Dinner for 2 item
Fine Dining Dinner for 2
$75

Starting bid

Grab your favorite person for this dinner for 2 at any Fine Dining Group Restaurant. Gratuity and Alcohol are not included.

Value: $150

Donated by Fine Dining Restaurant Group

G Fusion Knife item
G Fusion Knife item
G Fusion Knife
$250

Starting bid

Select your choice of G-Fusion knife from New West Knife works. Some exclusions apply.


Value: $500

Donated by New West Knifeworks

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#2/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#2/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#2/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#2/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large (2 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#2/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#2/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#2/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#2/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL (2 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#2/2) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#2/2) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#2/2) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: XX-Large (#2/2)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XXL (2 of 2)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Spirits & Spice Tasting Party item
Spirits & Spice Tasting Party
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a tasting party for up to 30 people at Spirits & Spice. Tasting includes selected products and Hor d’voeuvres.

*Must be 21 years old to win.


Value: $500

Donated by Spirts & Spice.

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#3/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#3/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#3/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#3/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large. (3 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#3/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#3/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#3/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#3/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL (3 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Ringholtz Gallery gift bag item
Ringholtz Gallery gift bag item
Ringholtz Gallery gift bag item
Ringholtz Gallery gift bag
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful giftbag from Ringholtz gallery including a fine art tote bag, variety or Noso patches, stainless steel water bottles, and 2026 calendar.


Value: $135

Donated by Ringholtz Gallery

Niner Crafts Host kit item
Niner Crafts Host kit item
Niner Crafts Host kit item
Niner Crafts Host kit
$125

Starting bid

Hand crafted wooden cutting board, bottle opener, spatula and Tray all with resin inlayed Tetons. Designed to hold up to being utilized as well as a lil’ show piece. Everything excluding the tray is food safe, the food safe products are finished with food grade mineral oil. The tray is sealed with a lacker making it a more durable and water resistant finish. 


Custom engraving on cutting board is available - reach out to Melissa with Niner Crafts for details.

Value: $250

Donated by Niner Crafts

75 min Facial with Kristen Poluga item
75 min Facial with Kristen Poluga item
75 min Facial with Kristen Poluga
$80

Starting bid

One 75 minute facial by Krista at The Loft Har, Skin, Nails.

Value: 160

Donated by The Loft Hair, Skin, Nails

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#4/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#4/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#4/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: Large (#4/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large. (4 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#4/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#4/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#4/4) item
Giv’r 4 Season Gloves: X-Large (#4/4)
$65

Starting bid

Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL (4 of 4)


Value: $127

Donated by Giv’r

12x12 Owl Paint by Nicole Gaiten item
12x12 Owl Paint by Nicole Gaiten
$400

Starting bid

12x12 unframed Owl Painting by Nicole Gaiten Art.


Value: $800

Donated by Nicole Gaiten

Stoeger Condor Competition Shotgun item
Stoeger Condor Competition Shotgun item
Stoeger Condor Competition Shotgun
$400

Starting bid

Stoeger Condor Competition 20GA 3" 30" AA-Grade Gloss Walnut Over/Under Shotgun 31046

*Winner must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.

Value: $650

Donated by Nick Jones JH Shooting Experience

The Boutique Portrait Experience by Jess Curren item
The Boutique Portrait Experience by Jess Curren item
The Boutique Portrait Experience by Jess Curren item
The Boutique Portrait Experience by Jess Curren
$150

Starting bid

Celebrate your family’s legacy with a custom portrait session designed by local artist Jess Curren. Jess is a different kind of photographer who specializes in creating custom-framed photographic artwork for your home rather than just digital files.


Your winning bid includes:

  • A personal planning consultation - we will meet together to study your space and plan your session’s location, wardrobe and style so the final results perfectly match your home and personality.
  • The Custom Photography Session - A relaxed and fun experience where we capture the spirit of your family or kids.
  • A Private Design and Ordering Appointment - Jess will guide you through your images to help select your favorites and design a piece of art that fits your home beautifully.
  • A $400 gift certificate - This can be applied toward your photography session and any custom artwork you choose to create.

Value: $400

Donated by: Jess Curren

Tiny Teton Peak Necklace item
Tiny Teton Peak Necklace item
Tiny Teton Peak Necklace item
Tiny Teton Peak Necklace
$500

Starting bid

Rose Gold Tiny Teton Peak necklace from Jackson Hole Jewelry Co.


Value: $795

Donated by Jackson Hole Jewelry Co.

Simms Daymaker Landing Net item
Simms Daymaker Landing Net item
Simms Daymaker Landing Net
$75

Starting bid

Simms Daymaker Landing Net - Medium.

Value: $200

Donated by JD Highcountry Outfitters

2026 Brawl Game Jersey #1 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #1 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #1
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This Jersey was worn by Goalie Brendan Madden #1



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #2 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #2 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #2
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Liam Mulligan #2



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #4 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #4 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #4
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Mike Longo #4



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #7 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #7 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #7
$150

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Drew Akins #7



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #9 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #9 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #9
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Alex Daves #9



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #20 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #20 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #20
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward/Defense Rowan Wuerdeman #20



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #22 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #22 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #22
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward James Steiner #22



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #28 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #28 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #28
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Mike Morrissey #28



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #39 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #39 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #39
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Goalie Robbie Leslie #39



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #52 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #52 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #52
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Ry Dukes #52



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #55 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #55 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #55
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Elliot Von Orsdele #55



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #59 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #59 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #59
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series.This jersey was worn by Defense Sam Rand #59



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #60 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #60 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #60
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Assistant Captain Ryan Glantz #60



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #62 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #62 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #62
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Goalie Cody Rusinek #62



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #64 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #64 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #64
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward James Doyle #64



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #65 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #65 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #65
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series.This jersey was worn by Forward Jake Leinter #65



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #67 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #67 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #67
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Mason Brinich #67



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #77 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #77 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #77
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense George Steiner #77



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #81 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #81 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #81
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Jake Keating #81



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #89 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #89 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #89
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Ramsey Brame #89



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #92 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #92 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #92
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Assistant Captain Joe Zelenka



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #96 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #96 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #96
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Assistant Captain Alex Dewitz #96



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #57 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #57 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #57
$100

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Brad Improta #57



2026 Brawl Game Jersey #44 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #44 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #44
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #44




2026 Brawl Game Jersey #68 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #68 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #68
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #68




2026 Brawl Game Jersey #49 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #49 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #49
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #49




2026 Brawl Game Jersey #72 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #72 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #72
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #72




2026 Brawl Game Jersey #82 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #82 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #82
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #82




2026 Brawl Game Jersey #91 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #91 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #91
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #91




2026 Brawl Game Jersey #35 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #35 item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey #35
$100

Starting bid

Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #35




2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#1/3) item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#1/3) item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#1/3)
$100

Starting bid

Take home a specialized 343 Brawl Series Moose Jersey - in honor of those that sacrificed their lives on 9/11. *1 of 3



2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#2/3) item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#2/3) item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#2/3)
$100

Starting bid

Take home a specialized 343 Brawl Series Moose Jersey - in honor of those that sacrificed their lives on 9/11. *2 of 3



2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#3/3) item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#3/3) item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey 343 (#3/3)
$100

Starting bid

Take home a specialized 343 Brawl Series Moose Jersey - in honor of those that sacrificed their lives on 9/11. *3 of 3



2026 Brawl Game Jersey Knuckles item
2026 Brawl Game Jersey Knuckles
$250

Starting bid

Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Knuckles

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