3rd Annual Fireman’s Brawl Auction

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Starting bid
Look sharp and enjoy the whole hat experience from Encounter Hat Co. Winner will be able to select a western hat of choice that can be custom fitted, shaped and size. *Hat shown is a sample and one of many options winner may select from.
Value: $650.
Donated by Encounter Hat Co.
Starting bid
This is an exclusive Jackson Fire Association hat. Only available as a 1 of 1 item for auction. Hats not available for purchase outside of this auction listing.
Value: Invaluable to show your support AND look like one of the hottest in Jackson
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large. (1 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL. (1 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XXL (1 of 2)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Get your favorite foursome together for a round of Golf at the Snake River Sporting Club. This gift includes a round of golf for up to 4 people with carts. *Tee time must be schedule in advanced. Participants must follow all club rules.
Value: $1600
Donated by Snake River Sporting Club
Starting bid
Grab your favorite person for this dinner for 2 at any Fine Dining Group Restaurant. Gratuity and Alcohol are not included.
Value: $150
Donated by Fine Dining Restaurant Group
Starting bid
Select your choice of G-Fusion knife from New West Knife works. Some exclusions apply.
Value: $500
Donated by New West Knifeworks
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large (2 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL (2 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XXL (2 of 2)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Enjoy a tasting party for up to 30 people at Spirits & Spice. Tasting includes selected products and Hor d’voeuvres.
*Must be 21 years old to win.
Value: $500
Donated by Spirts & Spice.
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large. (3 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL (3 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful giftbag from Ringholtz gallery including a fine art tote bag, variety or Noso patches, stainless steel water bottles, and 2026 calendar.
Value: $135
Donated by Ringholtz Gallery
Starting bid
Hand crafted wooden cutting board, bottle opener, spatula and Tray all with resin inlayed Tetons. Designed to hold up to being utilized as well as a lil’ show piece. Everything excluding the tray is food safe, the food safe products are finished with food grade mineral oil. The tray is sealed with a lacker making it a more durable and water resistant finish.
Custom engraving on cutting board is available - reach out to Melissa with Niner Crafts for details.
Value: $250
Donated by Niner Crafts
Starting bid
One 75 minute facial by Krista at The Loft Har, Skin, Nails.
Value: 160
Donated by The Loft Hair, Skin, Nails
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size Large. (4 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
Stay warm in these custom branded 4-season gloves from Giv’r. This item is size XL (4 of 4)
Value: $127
Donated by Giv’r
Starting bid
12x12 unframed Owl Painting by Nicole Gaiten Art.
Value: $800
Donated by Nicole Gaiten
Starting bid
Stoeger Condor Competition 20GA 3" 30" AA-Grade Gloss Walnut Over/Under Shotgun 31046
*Winner must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.
Value: $650
Donated by Nick Jones JH Shooting Experience
Starting bid
Celebrate your family’s legacy with a custom portrait session designed by local artist Jess Curren. Jess is a different kind of photographer who specializes in creating custom-framed photographic artwork for your home rather than just digital files.
Your winning bid includes:
Value: $400
Donated by: Jess Curren
Starting bid
Rose Gold Tiny Teton Peak necklace from Jackson Hole Jewelry Co.
Value: $795
Donated by Jackson Hole Jewelry Co.
Starting bid
Simms Daymaker Landing Net - Medium.
Value: $200
Donated by JD Highcountry Outfitters
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This Jersey was worn by Goalie Brendan Madden #1
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Liam Mulligan #2
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Mike Longo #4
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Drew Akins #7
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Alex Daves #9
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward/Defense Rowan Wuerdeman #20
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward James Steiner #22
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Mike Morrissey #28
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Goalie Robbie Leslie #39
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Ry Dukes #52
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Elliot Von Orsdele #55
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series.This jersey was worn by Defense Sam Rand #59
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Assistant Captain Ryan Glantz #60
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Goalie Cody Rusinek #62
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward James Doyle #64
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series.This jersey was worn by Forward Jake Leinter #65
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Mason Brinich #67
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense George Steiner #77
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Jake Keating #81
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Forward Ramsey Brame #89
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Assistant Captain Joe Zelenka
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Assistant Captain Alex Dewitz #96
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Defense Brad Improta #57
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #44
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #68
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #49
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #72
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #82
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #91
Starting bid
Take home your very own Brawl Series Moose jersey #35
Starting bid
Take home a specialized 343 Brawl Series Moose Jersey - in honor of those that sacrificed their lives on 9/11. *1 of 3
Starting bid
Take home a specialized 343 Brawl Series Moose Jersey - in honor of those that sacrificed their lives on 9/11. *2 of 3
Starting bid
Take home a specialized 343 Brawl Series Moose Jersey - in honor of those that sacrificed their lives on 9/11. *3 of 3
Starting bid
Have your very own Moose jersey that was worn during the Brawl series. This jersey was worn by Knuckles
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