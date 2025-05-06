3rd Annual For the Fathers™ Awards Gala

Your brand featured in one social media post promoting the event and acknowledging your sponsorship.
Blue Carpet Banner
$100
Your logo prominently featured on the carpet banner at the event entrance.
Title Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 VIP tickets. Company/Organization ad on the cover of the Souvenir Journal as the "Title Sponsor". Full-page, prime journal location. Special mention during the event’s opening remarks and throughout the evening. Exclusive interview opportunity on the blue carpet. Your logo featured in event communications, the event website, and promotional materials.
Gold Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 VIP tickets. Company/Organization Full Page Ad placed on the inside front cover of the Souvenir Journal. Acknowledgment during the event and in event promotions.Interview opportunity on the blue carpet. Your logo featured on the event website and in select promotional materials.
Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 VIP tickets. Company/Organization logo in the sponsor section of the journal. Half-page vertical ad
Mention during the event’s sponsor acknowledgment segment.
Interview opportunity on the blue carpet
Your logo displayed on the event website and in social media posts.
Community Sponsor
$250
1 VIP ticket. Company/Organization logo listed in the sponsor section of the journal.
Half-page horizontal ad. Mention during the event in the sponsor acknowledgment segment.
Interview opportunity on the blue carpet with media coverage.
