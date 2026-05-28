3rd Annual Founder's Scholarship Luncheon

Join us for a special luncheon supporting scholarships for graduating Seniors!





Join us at the elegant LeMont Restaurant for an afternoon of celebration and support. This event is a wonderful opportunity to honor our scholarship recipients' hard work and dedication. Your support helps us continue to provide opportunities for deserving students.





Come celebrate our scholarship awardees and help fund future scholarships for amazing students. Enjoy a great meal and meet other supporters overlooking the beautiful Pittsburgh skyline from atop Mt. Washington.

We'd love to see you there!





Valet parking included in ticket.