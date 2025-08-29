3rd Annual G2 Community Youth Foundation Golf Tournament

Sponsorship includes recognition on Main Event Banner, 2 team entry's, tent on a hole (must be provided, can be manned during the tournament by non-players), company logo on Foundation website, Facebook and all marketing materials, social media recognition, recognition at awards, ability to put marketing material in goodie bag.
Dinner sponsor includes 2 tickets to attend Dinner and Awards ceremony after Tournament concludes, Social Media Recognition, Recognition during event, ability to provide marketing materials in goodie bags for Tournament attendees.
* Sponsorship does not include tournament entry*
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, Beverage Cart Sponsorship (sign will be provided), social media recognition, recognition at awards, ability to put marketing material in goodie bags.
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, tent at assigned hole (must be provided, tent can be manned by non- players), recognition at dinner, social media recognition, ability to put marketing material in goodie bags.
Golf Towel Sponsor
Business Logo will be on Golf Towels handed out to each participant.
*sponsorship does not include tournament entry*
Sponsorship includes ability to provide a tent that will be on an assigned Tee box, hand out marketing materials to players during play, place marketing materials in goodie bags, social media and recognition during event,4 tickets to attend awards dinner after play concludes.
*sponsorship does not include tournament entry*
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry, hole sponsor (sign will be provided) recognition at dinner, social media recognition, ability to provide marketing materials for goodie bag.
*sponsorship does not include tournament entry*
Putting Contest Sponsorship sign, ability to put tent at putting green (tent must be manned entire Tournament to facilitate the putting contest), social media recognition, provide prizes for putting contest (minimum of 3 prizes), ability to provide marketing materials in goodie bags. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to attend award dinner after play concludes.
*Sponsorship does not include tournament entry*
Sponsorship includes hole sponsor (sign will be provided) and social media recognition.
* Sponsorship does not include tournament entry*
4 Players, Awards Dinner
1 Player, Awards Dinner
