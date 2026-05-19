3rd Annual GABSA Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes: Golf, 1 door prize ticket, 3 beverage tickets, breakfast & lunch per golfer
Includes: Golf, 1 door price ticket, 3 beverage tickets, breakfast & lunch.
Please email [email protected] if you are registering less than a full team
Includes: (1) Power Ball, (1) Mulligan, (1) Throw
Name & Company logo will be displayed on all carts
Please email your company's logo to the GABSA Golf Committee at [email protected]
Tee box sign which will be placed at one of the 18 holes
Please email your company's logo to the GABSA Golf Committee at [email protected]
If you are interested in donating a raffle item or a 72-count (branded) item for golfers' swag bags, add this option to your cart and check out. Please send an email to [email protected] with details of your donation item(s), and someone from our committee will coordinate pick-up/drop-off with you.
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