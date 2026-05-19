Greencastle-antrim Baseball Softbal L Assoc

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Greencastle-antrim Baseball Softbal L Assoc

About this event

3rd Annual GABSA Golf Tournament

2000 Castlegreen Dr

Greencastle, PA 17225, USA

Golf Tourney Aug 28th - FOUR PERSON TEAM (Early Bird)
$400
Available until Aug 14
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Golf, 1 door prize ticket, 3 beverage tickets, breakfast & lunch per golfer

Golf Tourney Aug 28th - ONE PERSON (Early Bird)
$100
Available until Aug 14

Includes: Golf, 1 door price ticket, 3 beverage tickets, breakfast & lunch.

Please email [email protected] if you are registering less than a full team

Game Day Add-On Package (max 2 per golfer)
$20

Includes: (1) Power Ball, (1) Mulligan, (1) Throw

Cart Sponsorship
$500

Name & Company logo will be displayed on all carts


Please email your company's logo to the GABSA Golf Committee at [email protected]

Lunch Sponsorship
$500

Please email your company's logo to the GABSA Golf Committee at [email protected]

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Tee box sign which will be placed at one of the 18 holes


Please email your company's logo to the GABSA Golf Committee at [email protected]

Gift Sponsorship
Free

If you are interested in donating a raffle item or a 72-count (branded) item for golfers' swag bags, add this option to your cart and check out. Please send an email to [email protected] with details of your donation item(s), and someone from our committee will coordinate pick-up/drop-off with you.

Add a donation for Greencastle-antrim Baseball Softbal L Assoc

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