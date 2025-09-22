3rd Annual GCP Gala Fundraiser and Changemakers Award Ceremony

Hobart, IN 46342, USA
Your donation directly supports the 32 complimentary tickets we provided to local youth leaders and our Changemakers Award recipients, ensuring they can attend the 3rd Annual Gala Fundraiser without financial barriers.
These young attendees represent the future of Gary’s transformation, and our honorees have dedicated their lives to healing, equity, and community impact. By covering their admission, you’re not just funding a seat—you’re investing in inspiration, recognition, and generational change.
Every contribution counts. Your support helps us create an inclusive, celebratory space where youth feel seen and leaders are honored.
Join us at 12:00 PM for the 3rd Annual Fundraiser & Changemakers Awards Gala, hosted by Gary Community Partnership.
This ticket provides full access to an afternoon of food, celebration, community storytelling, and impact. Your purchase helps cover event costs while supporting our mission to honor local hometown heroes who make Northwest Indiana a better place to live, work, and grow.
Enjoy inspiring tributes, live performances, and a shared commitment to city transformation all in the company of changemakers and community champions.
Join us for the Gary Community Partnership’s 3rd Annual Gala Fundraiser & Changemaker Awards: An afternoon of inspiration, impact, and entertainment! When you reserve a full table (10 seats), you’ll receive 20% off your total - an exclusive thank-you for gathering your circle to uplift youth, the community, and the future of Gary! Type "Group" for special discounted table pricing.
All Changemaker nominees will recieve special discounted pricing for your table purchase! Please contact GCP for your pricing code.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!