3rd Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
9 holes of golf with a cart and a buffet
9 holes of golf with a cart and a buffet
Includes a golf foursome, buffet and a sponsor sign at a table
Includes a golf twosome, buffet and a sponsor sign at a table
Prominent signage on the tables, all proceeds will benefit Lorna Moody Scholarship Fund.
Your support helps cover the cost of the luncheon
Prominent signage at a designated hole maxes out at 9
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