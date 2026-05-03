Hosted by

Dana-farber Cancer Institute

About this event

3rd Annual Golf Tournament

40 Monoosnock Ave

Leominster, MA 01453, USA

Single Golfer
$135

9 holes of golf with a cart and a buffet

Foursome
$540

9 holes of golf with a cart and a buffet

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a golf foursome, buffet and a sponsor sign at a table

Gold Sponsor
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes a golf twosome, buffet and a sponsor sign at a table

Opportunity Table Sponsor
$350

Prominent signage on the tables, all proceeds will benefit Lorna Moody Scholarship Fund.

Buffet Luncheon Sponsor
$300

Your support helps cover the cost of the luncheon

Hole Sponsor
$120

Prominent signage at a designated hole maxes out at 9

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