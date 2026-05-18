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About this event
Don't have a team but still want to support the cause? This covers one individual to participate in Heart Well Homestead's 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. This does not include lunch afterwards.
Don't want to play golf but want someone else to cook for you? Totally get it. This ticket will pay for you lunch.
Thank you for being a Hole Sponsor! Your name or business will be displayed on a sign at a hole during the tournament and will be thanked on social media.
This covers a team of 4 golfers with carts, lunch for the team following tournament, and businesses logo displayed at a hole. You will also be thanked on social media.
This covers a team of 4 golfers with carts and lunch for the team following tournament, businesses logo displayed at a hole and on a banner at the event. Thanked on social media and on honorary display in our home.
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