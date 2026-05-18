Heart Well Homestead

Hosted by

Heart Well Homestead

About this event

3rd Annual Golf Tournament

95 North St

Port Kent, NY 12975, USA

Single Golfer
$80

Don't have a team but still want to support the cause? This covers one individual to participate in Heart Well Homestead's 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. This does not include lunch afterwards.

Just Lunch For Me
$30

Don't want to play golf but want someone else to cook for you? Totally get it. This ticket will pay for you lunch.

Hole Sponsor
$350

Thank you for being a Hole Sponsor! Your name or business will be displayed on a sign at a hole during the tournament and will be thanked on social media.

Business Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This covers a team of 4 golfers with carts, lunch for the team following tournament, and businesses logo displayed at a hole. You will also be thanked on social media.

Tournament Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This covers a team of 4 golfers with carts and lunch for the team following tournament, businesses logo displayed at a hole and on a banner at the event. Thanked on social media and on honorary display in our home.

Add a donation for Heart Well Homestead

$

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