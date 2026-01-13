3rd Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Missed that big swing? No worries! Take a mulligan!
Need a little extra insurance? Get the mulligan 3-pack and keep those do- overs handy!
Really worried you're going to need a helping hand on the course? Or maybe you want to share a mulligan or two with your team? Then the mulligan mega pack is for you!
1 each- 12", 24" and 36" string to use in place of sinking that hard to make putt!
2 Each- 12", 24" and 36" strings to use in place of having to sink that hard to make putt!
Placing ALL your luck on 1 ticket? Here's hoping lady luck is with you!
Get 1 extra ticket for an extra shot and our awesome prizes!
Some say 13 is an unlucky number... I say take that lucky extra ticket and go win a prize!!
5 Free tickets when you purchase 20!
Showcase your business' logo on the official scorecard! Only 2 spots available!
Purchase of this sponsorship guarantees first dibs for next year!
Showcase your business' name and logo on the official cooler bag for this year's tournament! Every golfer receives one at registration!
Purchase of this sponsorship entitles you to first dibs for next year!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!