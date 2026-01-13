Thin Line Peer Support Team inc

Hosted by

Thin Line Peer Support Team inc

About this event

3rd Annual Golf Tournament

70 Lyman Rd

Middlefield, CT 06455, USA

Single Mulligan
$5

Missed that big swing? No worries! Take a mulligan!

Mulligan 3-Pack
$10

Need a little extra insurance? Get the mulligan 3-pack and keep those do- overs handy!

Mulligan Mega Pack (12 Mulligans)
$25

Really worried you're going to need a helping hand on the course? Or maybe you want to share a mulligan or two with your team? Then the mulligan mega pack is for you!

Strings For Putts 3- Pack
$15

1 each- 12", 24" and 36" string to use in place of sinking that hard to make putt!

Strings For Putts 6- Pack
$25

2 Each- 12", 24" and 36" strings to use in place of having to sink that hard to make putt!

Single Raffle Ticket
$1

Placing ALL your luck on 1 ticket? Here's hoping lady luck is with you!

Raffle Ticket 6-Pack
$5

Get 1 extra ticket for an extra shot and our awesome prizes!

Raffle Ticket 13-Pack
$10

Some say 13 is an unlucky number... I say take that lucky extra ticket and go win a prize!!

Raffle Ticket 25 Pack
$20

5 Free tickets when you purchase 20!

Scorecard Sponsor
$500

Showcase your business' logo on the official scorecard! Only 2 spots available!


Purchase of this sponsorship guarantees first dibs for next year!

Golfer Gift- Cooler Bag
$1,000

Showcase your business' name and logo on the official cooler bag for this year's tournament! Every golfer receives one at registration!


Purchase of this sponsorship entitles you to first dibs for next year!

Add a donation for Thin Line Peer Support Team inc

$

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