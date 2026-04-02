Legacy Sports Foundation

Hosted by

Legacy Sports Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual Golf Tournament

1 Dye Club Dr

St Peters, MO 63304, USA

Golf Scramble Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club.

Corporate Golf Scramble Foursome
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A personalized sign on a tee box and a four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club.

MVP Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our title sponsorship offers 2 foursomes, your logo on a sleeve of golf balls given to each player, a banner near the start/clubhouse, a tee box for your company, a digital ad on the scoring app and two logo signs on the course. In addition to the fun on the golf course, we'll provide a reserved table for 8 to out Legacy Sports Foundation Mouse Races this winter.

Grand Slam Sponsor
$2,500

A four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club with your logo on golf towels given to each golfer. A small banner will be placed at the start/clubhouse with your logo in addition to and on course tee box sign. A digital ad on every golf cart is included.

On Course Food and Bar Sponsor
$2,000

Perfect for non-golfers! Bring your favorite employees out to hang at a tee box with pre-made food and drink offerings. It's a great time to mingle with golfers and award your employees with a day of fun. A custom banner will be made to hang at your tee box and a digital ad on every golf cart is included. Table and chairs provided.

Home Run Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club with your logo on giveaway gifts bags for all golfers. Tee box signs with your logo will be placed on two separate holes. A digital ad on every golf cart is included.

Hole Sponsor Sign
$150

A sign with your custom logo on a tee box and a digital ad on every golf cart is included.

Tee Box Sponsor
$250

A table and chairs at a tee box (tents welcome) for you to mingle with all of the players. Your logo sign will be placed at the sponsored hole or placed elsewhere on the course. A digital ad on every golf cart is included.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

A custom banner attached to the beverage cart being driven by Legacy Sports Foundation's very own Kelly Ott.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!