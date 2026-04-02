3rd Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
A four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club.
A personalized sign on a tee box and a four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club.
Our title sponsorship offers 2 foursomes, your logo on a sleeve of golf balls given to each player, a banner near the start/clubhouse, a tee box for your company, a digital ad on the scoring app and two logo signs on the course. In addition to the fun on the golf course, we'll provide a reserved table for 8 to out Legacy Sports Foundation Mouse Races this winter.
A four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club with your logo on golf towels given to each golfer. A small banner will be placed at the start/clubhouse with your logo in addition to and on course tee box sign. A digital ad on every golf cart is included.
Perfect for non-golfers! Bring your favorite employees out to hang at a tee box with pre-made food and drink offerings. It's a great time to mingle with golfers and award your employees with a day of fun. A custom banner will be made to hang at your tee box and a digital ad on every golf cart is included. Table and chairs provided.
A four-person scramble at the beautiful Old Hickory Golf Club with your logo on giveaway gifts bags for all golfers. Tee box signs with your logo will be placed on two separate holes. A digital ad on every golf cart is included.
A sign with your custom logo on a tee box and a digital ad on every golf cart is included.
A table and chairs at a tee box (tents welcome) for you to mingle with all of the players. Your logo sign will be placed at the sponsored hole or placed elsewhere on the course. A digital ad on every golf cart is included.
A custom banner attached to the beverage cart being driven by Legacy Sports Foundation's very own Kelly Ott.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!