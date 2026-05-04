3rd Annual Golf Tournament & Family Fun Day

About this event
One (1) ticket that includes 18 holes of golf, lunch at the turn, BBQ dinner to follow, and full access to all Family Fun Day activities.
A full team, four (4) tickets, that includes 18 holes of golf, lunch at the turn, BBQ dinner to follow, and full access to all Family Fun Day activities.
One (1) ticket that grants full access to all Family Fun Day activities, including face painting, a bounce house, a magician, and more family-friendly entertainment.
What it Covers: $10,000 is the average cost for one IVF cycle.
What it Covers: $2,500 supports the cost of medication during the IVF process.
What it Covers: $650 is the average cost of diagnostic testing (semen analysis, hormone bloodwork panels) that gives families answers.
What it Covers: $400 is the average cost of a single monitoring visit with ultrasound and bloodwork.
What it Covers: $200 is the average cost for storage fees in the lab during the IVF process.
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