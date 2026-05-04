Kids Like Connor Inc

Hosted by

Kids Like Connor Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Golf Tournament & Family Fun Day

8055 Potter Rd

Baldwinsville, NY 13027, USA

Player Fee
$130

One (1) ticket that includes 18 holes of golf, lunch at the turn, BBQ dinner to follow, and full access to all Family Fun Day activities.

Team Fee
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A full team, four (4) tickets, that includes 18 holes of golf, lunch at the turn, BBQ dinner to follow, and full access to all Family Fun Day activities.

Family Fun Day Admission
$5

One (1) ticket that grants full access to all Family Fun Day activities, including face painting, a bounce house, a magician, and more family-friendly entertainment.

Miracle Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

What it Covers: $10,000 is the average cost for one IVF cycle.

  • Logo on All Materials
  • 8 tickets - 2 Full Golf Teams
  • 5 Sponsorship Signs at the Turns and High Traffic Areas
  • Largest Logo Placement
  • Verbal Recognition
  • Featured Social Media Post
  • Highlighted in the Email Newsletter
  • Logo on Scorecards
  • Logo on Snack Bag
Hope Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

What it Covers: $2,500 supports the cost of medication during the IVF process.

  • 4 tickets - 1 Full Golf Team
  • Premium Logo Placement
  • 3 Sponsor a Hole Signs
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Email Newsletter Recognition
  • Verbal Recognition
  • Logo on Scorecards
Gold Sponsor
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What it Covers: $650 is the average cost of diagnostic testing (semen analysis, hormone bloodwork panels) that gives families answers.

  • 2 tickets to golf
  • Program Logo Placement
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Email Marketing Recognition
  • 2 Sponsor a Hole
Silver Sponsor
$400

What it Covers: $400 is the average cost of a single monitoring visit with ultrasound and bloodwork. 

  • Social Media Recognition
  • Program Logo Placement
  • 1 Sponsor a Hole Sign
Bronze Sponsor
$200

What it Covers: $200 is the average cost for storage fees in the lab during the IVF process.

  • Name in Program 
  • Share Sponsor Signage
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