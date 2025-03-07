Tee Off for HOPE ***

Hosted by
Humble, TX 77396, USA
Entry for one player to participate in the golf tournament. We will pair you with other players to create a foursome. Please indicate if you have a pairing preference.
Ticket Benefits Also Include:
One full access ticket to the Masquerade Soiree on Oct.20th
Entry for 4 players to participate in the golf tournament.
$25 each or 5 for $100 (buy 4 get 1 free)
Mulligans are a fun way to improve your score during the We Were Once Them 3rd Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament. A mulligan allows one player to replay a shot without it counting against their score—perfect for those "do-over" moments on the course! We all need them sometimes!
Challenge our golf pro on a Par 3 to a nearest to the pin contest. Win 5 raffle tickets ($100 value!) and bragging rights if you beat the pro!
Step up, and put your confidence on the line!
Here’s how it works:
* Place your bet before you tee off.
* If your ball lands on the green and stays there —you WIN a dozen Titleist balls!
* Walk away with bragging rights and a prize to match your skill.
It’s simple. It’s thrilling. And it’s your chance to turn one great shot into **instant rewards.**
Forget Vegas—we’re bringing the excitement to the course!
Here’s the deal:
* Beat the dealer in Blackjack and get 1 stroke off your score for that hole.
* Multiple players per team can win. Each player needs to purchase an entry ticket.
* Hit Blackjack and you WIN an instant prize!
It’s fast, fun, and another chance to lower your score and walk away with prizes while supporting a great cause.
The Chip-Off is a fun short-game contest designed to test accuracy and touch around the green. Each contestant chips one ball toward the target hole and marked circles. The closer you get, the more you win! BONUS prize for a chip-in!
🎟️ **SUPER TICKET = SUPER FUN!**
One pass for all on-course games PLUS 2 Mulligans!
👉 Get yours today and play BIG, Don’t just play the course—**own the day!** With the Super Ticket, you unlock access to *all* the fun contests:
· Beat the Pro
· Par 3 Green Bet
· Blackjack Challenge
· Chip-Off Challenge
· 2 Mulligans
✅ One ticket. ✅ One price. ✅ Every contest included, except putting contest
It’s convenient, exciting, and the best way to maximize both your fun and your contribution to our mission.
The Putting Contest is designed to test accuracy, consistency, and nerves on the green. Players compete by putting 3 balls from a marked distance. Points are awarded based on proximity to the hole, with bonus points for holed putts. After all players have completed their attempts, the highest scorer wins. In the event of a tie, a sudden-death putt-off determines the champion who takes home the ultimate cash prize (50/50).
$20 each
Raffle entries give you the chance to win exciting prizes during the We Were Once Them 3rd Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament!
Each entry increases your odds of taking home amazing items, ranging from premium golf gear to exclusive gifts and surprises.
Please also check out our exclusive auction items including a once-in-a-lifetime flight experience!
Sponsorships for one hole, with your logo as a recognizing your support and will help gaining visibility for your brand includes flags or signs placed at the tee box, fairway, or green of the sponsored hole.
Giving access to have a table at the Masquerade and at the tournament
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!