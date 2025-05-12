3rd Annual Head to Speech Awards Luncheon & Retreat

Grants entry to the luncheon with access to food, beverage, standard amenities and activities.
VIP Awards Luncheon & Networking Retreat
$250
Grants premium entry into Luncheon with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities including exclusive time with the Keynote speaker and book signing, networking happy hour, food and beverage, and sports escape room featuring the renowned work of Dr. Edward Williams and many others.
Strategic Partner
$500
Everything in VIP + Access to exhibiting, networking, marketing and advertising opportunities at the awards luncheon and retreat.
Giving Circle
$1,000
Sustainable donation for program development, grant making opportunities, 6 roundtable discussions, and ongoing networking.
Honoree Table Sponsor
$1,500
Honor trailblazers in advocacy, performance, leadership, and innovation by filling their table with love and support. Includes 10 tickets, marketing and advertising opportunities.
Awards Luncheon Sponsor
$3,000
Ensures that our honorees receive the recognition that they deserve. Grants exhibiting, networking, marketing and advertising opportunities with access to exclusive strategic partner activities.
Presenting Sponsors Awards Luncheon & Retreat
$10,000
Supports our overall program goals and ensures successful outcomes. Everything in VIP and more! Grants access to quarterly strategic planning, giving circle, exhibiting, networking, marketing and advertising opportunities.
Silent Auction Donor
Free
Thank you for contributing a silent auction item to support our mission. Items such as gift baskets, gift cards, sports and wellness experiences, signed memorabilia, shadow a coach, trainer, or athlete for the day, books, toolkits, mini-workshops, and coaching services, or brain and wellness-related products have been especially popular with our guests. All donors will be:
Recognized in our event program and on-site signage. Acknowledged on our social media platforms and website. Given a donation receipt for tax purposes (we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit). Please complete the form and you will receive a confirmation email with next steps.
