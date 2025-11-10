3RD Annual Holiday Extravaganza Raffles!

$50 of scratch tickets, (3) $10 & (4) $5 tickets paired with a cookie sheet, holiday cutters and sugar cookie mix (2 winners chosen)
Deluxe weekday overnight stay for 2 at Foxwoods
Great Wolf Lodge Fitchburg- (4) Waterpark Day Passes
Sports Museum Boston- VIP Tour for up to 10 people
Donated by the Admin Team
4 pack family pass valid for 2 adults and 2 kids, cannot be used for special events.
(4) General Admission Passes, cannot be used during special events.
$100 value, good for up to 5 people for the laser tag or inflatable course
16" Bike donated by the Administration Team
Donated by the admin team
Assorted Grinch themed items donated by a SSELC family member
Large snowman squishmallow with silver tumbler and holiday blanket (4 winners chosen)
PlayDoh Basket filled with assorted play doh items, tools and accessories, donated by Kindergarten Team D!
Patriots Themed Basket donated by Cindy Costa!
Red Sox Themes Basket donated by Cindy Costa!
Shark Themed Basket donated by Kindergarten Team C!
Snowed In/Movie Basket filled with all the goodies you need to enjoy a snowy day indoors, Donated by Kindergarten Team B!
Cozy Basket, Donated by Kindergarten Team A!
STEM Basket filled with assorted games and stem activities donated by The Preschool Team!
Games Basket overflowing with assorted kids games, donated by Amanda Fyfe!
Math Themed Basket filled with assorted tools, games and activities, donated by Title One Reading & Math!
Basket filled with everything you need to assemble the perfect gingerbread dessert charcuterie, including the board! Donated by a SSELC family member!
Everything you need to enjoy the perfect cup of hot chocolate, including mixes, marshmallows, toppings, cups and more, donated by a SSELC family member!
A basket filed with assorted sensory items and activities, donated by The SPED/Counselors Team!
Donated by the UA Team!
Basket filled with everything you need to assemble and bake the perfect batch of cookies, including trays and tools. Donated by the Clerical Team!
A basket filled with everything you need to express your creative side from coloring books to different activities. Donated by the Kindergarten Team A Paras!
