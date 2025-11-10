3RD Annual Holiday Extravaganza Raffles!

$50 of Scratch Tickets
$1

$50 of scratch tickets, (3) $10 & (4) $5 tickets paired with a cookie sheet, holiday cutters and sugar cookie mix (2 winners chosen)

Foxwoods Overnight Deluxe Stay for 2
$1

Deluxe weekday overnight stay for 2 at Foxwoods

Great Wolf Lodge Fitchburg- (6) Waterpark Day Passes
$1

Great Wolf Lodge Fitchburg- (4) Waterpark Day Passes

Sports Museum Boston - VIP Tour for up to 10 people
$1

Sports Museum Boston- VIP Tour for up to 10 people

Blue Kids Scooter
$1

Donated by the Admin Team

Old Sturbridge Village Family Admission Pass
$1

4 pack family pass valid for 2 adults and 2 kids, cannot be used for special events.

Discovery Museum - Up to 4 General Admission Vouchers
$1

(4) General Admission Passes, cannot be used during special events.

Xtreme Craze-5 Person choice, Laser Tag OR Inflatable Course
$1

$100 value, good for up to 5 people for the laser tag or inflatable course

16" Bike
$1

16" Bike donated by the Administration Team

20" Bike
$1

Donated by the admin team

Grinch Themed Basket
$1

Assorted Grinch themed items donated by a SSELC family member

Snowman Squishmallow Basket
$1

Large snowman squishmallow with silver tumbler and holiday blanket (4 winners chosen)

Play Doh Basket
$1

PlayDoh Basket filled with assorted play doh items, tools and accessories, donated by Kindergarten Team D!

Patriots Themed Basket
$1

Patriots Themed Basket donated by Cindy Costa!

Red Sox Themed Basket
$1

Red Sox Themes Basket donated by Cindy Costa!

Shark Themed Basket
$1

Shark Themed Basket donated by Kindergarten Team C!

Snowed In/Movie Basket
$1

Snowed In/Movie Basket filled with all the goodies you need to enjoy a snowy day indoors, Donated by Kindergarten Team B!

Cozy Basket
$1

Cozy Basket, Donated by Kindergarten Team A!

STEM Basket
$1

STEM Basket filled with assorted games and stem activities donated by The Preschool Team!

Games Basket
$1

Games Basket overflowing with assorted kids games, donated by Amanda Fyfe!

Math Themed Basket
$1

Math Themed Basket filled with assorted tools, games and activities, donated by Title One Reading & Math!

Gingerbread Charcuterie Basket
$1

Basket filled with everything you need to assemble the perfect gingerbread dessert charcuterie, including the board! Donated by a SSELC family member!

Hot Chocolate Basket
$1

Everything you need to enjoy the perfect cup of hot chocolate, including mixes, marshmallows, toppings, cups and more, donated by a SSELC family member!

Sensory Basket
$1

A basket filed with assorted sensory items and activities, donated by The SPED/Counselors Team!

A "Specials Surprise"
$1

Donated by the UA Team!

Cookie Baking Basket
$1

Basket filled with everything you need to assemble and bake the perfect batch of cookies, including trays and tools. Donated by the Clerical Team!

Creativity Basket
$1

A basket filled with everything you need to express your creative side from coloring books to different activities. Donated by the Kindergarten Team A Paras!

In Person Sales
$1

ONLY for in person sales that need an electronic payment option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!