Hunting with Soldiers

3rd Annual Hunting with Soldiers Benefit Clay Shoot June 27, 2026

8270 Aledo Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76126, USA

Single Shooter
$125

Single shooter. Single shooters will be placed on a list for shooters looking for a team.

Group ticket
$400

Team of four

Golf Cart Rental
$85
Raffle tickets 6 for 100
$100

Purchase 6 raffle tickets in advance

Single raffle ticket
$20

Single raffle ticket in advance

Platinum donor
$5,000

Includes Listed as Sponsor for 1 year on HwS Website. Free advertising on HwS Facebook, once a week, for 1 year, 2 Four Man Teams. 2 Golf Carts. Logo on Field. 8 Meal Tickets.

Gold Donor
$3,000

Listed as Sponsor for 1 year on HwS Website. 1 Four Man Team. 1 Golf Cart. Logo on Field. 4 Meal Tickets.

Silver Donor
$2,000

1 Four Man Team, 1 Golf Cart. Logo on Field. 4 Meal Tickets.

Field sponsor
$500

Logo on Field.

