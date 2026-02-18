Eta Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Hosted by

Eta Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

About this event

3rd Annual Ice Cold Getaway

296 Marsh Hill Rd

McHenry, MD 21541, USA

Single Occupancy
$1,002

Only One Adult will be in the room. If you have any children please purchase a child ticket listed below.

Double Occupancy
$1,282
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two adults will be in the room, please List each guest's first and last name on the next page. If you have any children please purchase a child ticket listed below.

Triple Occupancy
$1,578
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

At least three adults will be in the room, please List each guest's first and last name on the next page. If you have any children please purchase a child ticket listed below.

Quadruple Occupancy
$1,880
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

At least four adults will be in the room, please List each guest's first and last name on the next page. If you have any children please purchase a child ticket listed below.

Child 13-17
$129
Child 6-12
$95
Child 4-5
$48
Child 3 and under
$10

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