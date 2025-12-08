Prime Time For Women, Inc.

Hosted by

Prime Time For Women, Inc.

About this event

3rd Annual International Women's Day Sponsorship

11400 Robinwood Dr

Hagerstown, MD 21742, USA

Premier Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

·       Keynote Address Naming Rights

·       Full back page ad on conference program.

·       Prominent logo placement on event materials and website. 

·       A dedicated social media post highlighting your brand. 

·       Complimentary VIP passes (up to 10). 

·       Recognition in event press releases and speeches. 

·       Opportunity to set up a branded booth or display at the event.

·       Opportunity to speak for 5 minutes from the main stage.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

·       Luncheon Naming Rights, opportunity to speak for 5 minutes during lunch.

·       Full page ad in the conference program.

·       Logo featured on event website and materials.

·       Recognition in event press releases and speeches.        

· Mentions in social media posts and email newsletters. 

·       Complimentary event passes (up to 8).  

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

·       Full page ad in the conference program

·       Logo inclusion on the event website and select materials. 

·       Mention in social media posts and thanked at the event.

·       Complimentary event passes (up to 6). 

Silver Sponsor
$500

·       Half page ad in the conference program

·       Logo inclusion on the event website and select materials. 

·       Mention in social media posts and thanked at the event.

·       Complimentary event passes (up to 2). 

Bonze Sponsor
$250

·       Quarter page ad in the conference program

·       Logo inclusion on the event website and select materials. 

·       Mention in social media posts and thanked at the event.

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