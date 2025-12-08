3rd Annual International Women's Day Sponsorship

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About this event
· Keynote Address Naming Rights
· Full back page ad on conference program.
· Prominent logo placement on event materials and website.
· A dedicated social media post highlighting your brand.
· Complimentary VIP passes (up to 10).
· Recognition in event press releases and speeches.
· Opportunity to set up a branded booth or display at the event.
· Opportunity to speak for 5 minutes from the main stage.
· Luncheon Naming Rights, opportunity to speak for 5 minutes during lunch.
· Full page ad in the conference program.
· Logo featured on event website and materials.
· Recognition in event press releases and speeches.
· Mentions in social media posts and email newsletters.
· Complimentary event passes (up to 8).
· Full page ad in the conference program
· Logo inclusion on the event website and select materials.
· Mention in social media posts and thanked at the event.
· Complimentary event passes (up to 6).
· Half page ad in the conference program
· Logo inclusion on the event website and select materials.
· Mention in social media posts and thanked at the event.
· Complimentary event passes (up to 2).
· Quarter page ad in the conference program
· Logo inclusion on the event website and select materials.
· Mention in social media posts and thanked at the event.
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