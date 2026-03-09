3rd Annual International Young Chefs Auto Show

This exclusive category is reserved for elite builders whose vehicles represent exceptional vision, craftsmanship, and dedication to the car culture. As a World Class Elite Legacy participant, your build will receive special recognition at the International Young Chefs Auto Show.

This entry includes premium display parking, a custom award, feature placement in the event souvenir program, an event T-shirt, a meal voucher, and a complimentary guest pass. Your vehicle will also receive high visibility placement during the show.

Pre-registration for this category is required, and space is limited.