3rd Annual International Young Chefs Auto Show

About this event
This ticket is for participants who want to enter and display their vehicle in the car show. By purchasing this entry, you secure a spot to showcase your car as part of the event and compete or participate alongside other custom, classic, and specialty vehicles.
This exclusive category is reserved for elite builders whose vehicles represent exceptional vision, craftsmanship, and dedication to the car culture. As a World Class Elite Legacy participant, your build will receive special recognition at the International Young Chefs Auto Show.
This entry includes premium display parking, a custom award, feature placement in the event souvenir program, an event T-shirt, a meal voucher, and a complimentary guest pass. Your vehicle will also receive high visibility placement during the show.
Pre-registration for this category is required, and space is limited.
This ticket allows you to attend and enjoy the International Young Chefs Auto Show. Spectators will have the opportunity to see elite custom cars, classics, and unique builds, while enjoying great food, entertainment, raffles, and live cooking demonstrations by the youth of International Young Chefs.
Each spectator ticket also includes one free raffle entry for a chance to win prizes during the event.
Come out, support the community, and help us kick off the car show season while empowering youth through education, culture, and mentorship. 🚗
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