BVOV 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Vendor Sign up Family day in Park Day One and Concert Celebartion Day Two!

Are you a nonprofit or organization with valuable resources to share with the community? We invite you to join us and spread the word about your services and programs during the Juneteenth Celebration!





This booth option is designed for community resource sharing only—a great opportunity to connect, educate, and uplift. Please note, no selling is permitted at this booth. You are welcome to pass out flyers, brochures, and informational materials.





⚡ Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.





We look forward to having you be part of this impactful and uplifting experience!



