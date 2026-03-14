BVOV 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Vendor Sign up Family day in Park Day One and Concert Celebartion Day Two!

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About this event
Hemet, CA 92545, USA - Concert Day 2 - 19871 Gilman Springs Rd, San Jacinto, CA 92583, USA
Are you a nonprofit or organization with valuable resources to share with the community? We invite you to join us and spread the word about your services and programs during the Juneteenth Celebration!
This booth option is designed for community resource sharing only—a great opportunity to connect, educate, and uplift. Please note, no selling is permitted at this booth. You are welcome to pass out flyers, brochures, and informational materials.
⚡ Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.
We look forward to having you be part of this impactful and uplifting experience!
Ready to showcase your products and connect with the community? This booth option is perfect for retail vendors looking to sell merchandise during the Juneteenth Celebration!
Please note, this booth is for retail sales only no food or beverage sales are permitted under this option.
⚡ important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.
We’re excited to highlight your business and celebrate together!
2-Day Registration (June 19 & June 20)
Ready to showcase your products and connect with the community? This booth option is perfect for retail vendors looking to sell merchandise during both days of the Juneteenth Celebration!
Please note, this booth is for retail sales only no food or beverage sales are permitted under this option.
⚡ Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.
We’re excited to highlight your business and celebrate with you both days!
This booth includes a 10x10 space for your setup. Food vendors are welcome at this booth!
Please note, vans and trucks are not permitted** in this space.
⚡ **Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source. If you need more the 10x10 you must buy two spots, please!
We look forward to having you join us!
2-Day Registration (Family Park Day & Concert Day)
This booth includes a 10x10 space for your setup. Food vendors are welcome at this booth!
Please note, vans and trucks are not permitted in this space.
⚡ Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.
We look forward to having you join us!
This option is available for Food Trucks and 10x20 booth vendors, giving you the space you need to serve and showcase during the celebration.
⚡ Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.
We’re excited to have you be part of the experience!
2-Day Registration (Family Park Day & Concert Day)
This option is for Food Trucks and 10x20 booth vendors, giving you the space you need to serve and showcase across both days of the Juneteenth Celebration.
⚡ Important: Electricity will not be provided. If you require power, please bring your own generator or power source.
Join us for an unforgettable two-day experience filled with community, culture, and celebration!
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