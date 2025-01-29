Annual Kimberly Athletics & Activities Dinner Auction Gala

To kick off the event we will be raffling off two “dream” trips to a destination of your choice valued at $4,000 and $2,000 - Note: Raffle tickets do not include event entry. Can be purchased from a KHS Athlete. Online purchased tickets will be available at the door.

To kick off the event we will be raffling off two “dream” trips to a destination of your choice valued at $4,000 and $2,000 - Note: Raffle tickets do not include event entry. Can be purchased from a KHS Athlete. Online purchased tickets will be available at the door.

seeMoreDetailsMobile