Annual Kimberly Athletics & Activities Dinner Auction Gala

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities and dinner.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities and dinner.
Raffle Ticket
$50
To kick off the event we will be raffling off two “dream” trips to a destination of your choice valued at $4,000 and $2,000 - Note: Raffle tickets do not include event entry. Can be purchased from a KHS Athlete. Online purchased tickets will be available at the door.
To kick off the event we will be raffling off two “dream” trips to a destination of your choice valued at $4,000 and $2,000 - Note: Raffle tickets do not include event entry. Can be purchased from a KHS Athlete. Online purchased tickets will be available at the door.
Event Sponsor Table
$2,500
This includes: A banquet table for you and 9 guests; full page program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; VIP Seating; Business logo on event tickets; Name plate at table; Banner at the auction and game tickets.
This includes: A banquet table for you and 9 guests; full page program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; VIP Seating; Business logo on event tickets; Name plate at table; Banner at the auction and game tickets.
Premier Sponsor Table
$1,500
This includes: A banquet table for you and 7 guests; 4x6 program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; Name plate at table; preferred seating during event and game tickets.
This includes: A banquet table for you and 7 guests; 4x6 program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; Name plate at table; preferred seating during event and game tickets.
Corporate Sponsor Table
$1,000
This includes: A banquet table for you and 7 guests; 4x6 program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; Name plate at table.
This includes: A banquet table for you and 7 guests; 4x6 program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; Name plate at table.