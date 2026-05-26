3rd Annual Kingsley Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

Experience the perfect Pittsburgh getaway with this unforgettable night out package — featuring fine dining, a relaxing overnight stay, and stylish travel essentials for the ultimate city escape 🌆✨

Package Includes:

1-Night Stay at the Marriott Pittsburgh North (McCandless Crossing) – Enjoy a relaxing overnight stay with modern comfort and convenience

$100 Gift Card to LeMont Restaurant – Dine at one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic restaurants, known for its breathtaking Mt. Washington skyline views and elegant atmosphere

Swissgear Black Luggage Suitcase – Travel in style with this sleek and practical suitcase, perfect for your next getaway

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, staycation, or weekend adventure, this package has everything you need for a memorable Night Out in Pittsburgh.

Value: $450