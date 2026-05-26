3rd Annual Kingsley Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Experience the perfect Pittsburgh getaway with this unforgettable night out package — featuring fine dining, a relaxing overnight stay, and stylish travel essentials for the ultimate city escape 🌆✨
Package Includes:
Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, staycation, or weekend adventure, this package has everything you need for a memorable Night Out in Pittsburgh.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Sip, stay, and explore with this elegant Ohio getaway package — perfect for a weekend escape filled with comfort, style, and wine country charm 🍷🧳
Package Includes:
From cozy hotel comfort to wine country indulgence, this package is the perfect blend of relaxation and refinement for your next Ohio escape.
Value: $520
Starting bid
Turn your backyard into a private relaxation retreat with this luxury inflatable hot tub experience — perfect for unwinding, entertaining, and enjoying spa-level comfort right at home 🛁✨
Package Includes:
Whether you’re recovering after a long day or hosting a cozy night under the stars, this hot tub brings the spa experience straight to you.
Please note: Winner must arrange pickup for this item at The Kingsley Association: 6435 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Please contact [email protected] to coordinate a date & time for pickup.
Value: $750
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Pittsburgh pride with this exclusive collector’s item — perfect for any Steelers fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast 🖤💛
Package Includes:
Whether displayed in a fan cave, office, or framed as a centerpiece, this piece is a must-have for anyone who loves Steelers football and Pittsburgh sports history.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of Pittsburgh’s Bakery Square with this fun and flavorful collection of local favorites, branded swag, and must-try dining experiences 🛍️🍽️
Package Includes:
Branded glass cup, penguin stuffie, coaster, mints, 2 beanie hats, sparkly duck & clip magnet
From shopping and souvenirs to dining at some of Bakery Square’s favorite spots, this basket offers the perfect mix of local flavor, fun keepsakes, and Pittsburgh pride.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Explore, solve, and discover your way through Pittsburgh with this experience-packed adventure bundle designed for curious minds and fun-seekers of all ages 🧠🎟️
Package Includes:
From science and history to art and entertainment, this package offers the ultimate Pittsburgh discovery experience — perfect for a day (or weekend) of exploration.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate Pittsburgh adventure package filled with thrills, outdoor fun, and local flavor perfect for all ages 🎢🌳
Package Includes:
From adrenaline-pumping rides to nature-filled excursions and unforgettable animal encounters, this package is your all-access pass to Pittsburgh’s best outdoor experiences.
Value: $476
Starting bid
⛳️ The Ultimate Golf Getaway Basket is calling your name!
Package Includes:
Perfect for a golf lover looking for a full experience of play, practice & a relaxing overnight stay.
Value: $750
Starting bid
✨🌍 Adventure meets architecture in this ultimate build!
This incredible LEGO® Eiffel Tower set is a showstopping, 10,001-piece masterpiece that rises nearly 5 feet tall and delivers an immersive building experience inspired by one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.
Perfect for travel lovers, LEGO enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys a serious challenge.
Value: $750
Starting bid
✨👗👔 Custom style, perfectly tailored just for you!
Elevate your wardrobe with this premium silent auction package featuring two $500 gift cards to SURMESUR, known for beautifully crafted custom suits, shirts, dresses, and modern tailored pieces designed to fit your unique style.
Whether you’re refreshing your professional look, dressing for a special occasion, or investing in timeless everyday staples, SURMESUR offers a personalized experience from start to finish, including expert measuring, styling guidance, and garments made just for you.
Value: $1,000
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