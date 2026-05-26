Hosted by

Kingsley Association

About this event

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3rd Annual Kingsley Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

A Night Out in Pittsburgh item
A Night Out in Pittsburgh
$180

Starting bid

Experience the perfect Pittsburgh getaway with this unforgettable night out package — featuring fine dining, a relaxing overnight stay, and stylish travel essentials for the ultimate city escape 🌆✨

 

Package Includes:

  • 1-Night Stay at the Marriott Pittsburgh North (McCandless Crossing) – Enjoy a relaxing overnight stay with modern comfort and convenience
  • $100 Gift Card to LeMont Restaurant – Dine at one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic restaurants, known for its breathtaking Mt. Washington skyline views and elegant atmosphere
  • Swissgear Black Luggage Suitcase – Travel in style with this sleek and practical suitcase, perfect for your next getaway

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, staycation, or weekend adventure, this package has everything you need for a memorable Night Out in Pittsburgh.

 

Value: $450

Sip & Stay Ohio Wine Escape item
Sip & Stay Ohio Wine Escape
$180

Starting bid

Sip, stay, and explore with this elegant Ohio getaway package — perfect for a weekend escape filled with comfort, style, and wine country charm 🍷🧳


Package Includes:


  • 1-Night Stay at Drury Hotel – Enjoy a comfortable and welcoming stay with signature amenities and complimentary perks for a relaxing getaway

  • Gervasi Vineyard Gift Certificate Booklet – Experience the beauty of Gervasi Vineyard with a selection of wine-focused dining and tasting experiences in a scenic Tuscan-inspired setting

  • Swissgear Black Luggage Suitcase – Travel effortlessly with a sleek, durable suitcase designed for both quick trips and longer adventures


From cozy hotel comfort to wine country indulgence, this package is the perfect blend of relaxation and refinement for your next Ohio escape.


Value: $520

Inflatable Hot Tub item
Inflatable Hot Tub
$250

Starting bid

Turn your backyard into a private relaxation retreat with this luxury inflatable hot tub experience — perfect for unwinding, entertaining, and enjoying spa-level comfort right at home 🛁✨


Package Includes:

  • Bestway SaluSpa Taos EnergySense Smart Signature AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub – A premium inflatable spa featuring soothing hydro jets, energy-efficient design, and easy setup for year-round relaxation

Whether you’re recovering after a long day or hosting a cozy night under the stars, this hot tub brings the spa experience straight to you.


Please note: Winner must arrange pickup for this item at The Kingsley Association: 6435 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.


Please contact [email protected] to coordinate a date & time for pickup.


Value: $750

Signed Alex Highsmith Jersey item
Signed Alex Highsmith Jersey
$140

Starting bid

Bring home a piece of Pittsburgh pride with this exclusive collector’s item — perfect for any Steelers fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast 🖤💛


Package Includes:

  • Autographed Alex Highsmith Jersey – A signed jersey from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, a standout defensive playmaker known for his energy, leadership, and impact on the field

Whether displayed in a fan cave, office, or framed as a centerpiece, this piece is a must-have for anyone who loves Steelers football and Pittsburgh sports history.


Value: $350

Best of Bakery Square item
Best of Bakery Square
$240

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of Pittsburgh’s Bakery Square with this fun and flavorful collection of local favorites, branded swag, and must-try dining experiences 🛍️🍽️


Package Includes:

Branded glass cup, penguin stuffie, coaster, mints, 2 beanie hats, sparkly duck & clip magnet

  • Gift Cards:
    Golden Gai – $100
    Alta Via – $100
    Tako Torta – $100
    City Kitchen – $100
    Jeni’s Ice Cream – $50
    CYDF – $70

From shopping and souvenirs to dining at some of Bakery Square’s favorite spots, this basket offers the perfect mix of local flavor, fun keepsakes, and Pittsburgh pride.


Value: $600

PGH Think & Discover item
PGH Think & Discover
$175

Starting bid

Explore, solve, and discover your way through Pittsburgh with this experience-packed adventure bundle designed for curious minds and fun-seekers of all ages 🧠🎟️


Package Includes:

  • Heinz History Center – 4 tickets to discover the rich history and culture of Western Pennsylvania
  • Escape Room Experience – $70 gift certificate for an immersive, puzzle-solving group challenge
  • Andy Warhol Museum – 2 tickets to experience the iconic works of Pittsburgh’s pop art legend
  • Kamin Science Center – 2 tickets to engaging science exploration for all ages
  • North Shore Tavern – $200 gift card to enjoy food, drinks, and a great North Shore atmosphere

From science and history to art and entertainment, this package offers the ultimate Pittsburgh discovery experience — perfect for a day (or weekend) of exploration.


Value: $450

PGH Outdoor Escapes item
PGH Outdoor Escapes
$175

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate Pittsburgh adventure package filled with thrills, outdoor fun, and local flavor perfect for all ages 🎢🌳


Package Includes:

  • Kennywood Park – 4 admission tickets to enjoy classic rides, roller coasters, and family fun
  • Big Burrito Group – $50 gift card to enjoy some of Pittsburgh’s favorite local dining spots
  • Venture Outdoors – 4 passes for guided outdoor experiences and adventures around the Pittsburgh region
  • Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium – 2 general admission tickets to explore wildlife from around the world

From adrenaline-pumping rides to nature-filled excursions and unforgettable animal encounters, this package is your all-access pass to Pittsburgh’s best outdoor experiences.


Value: $476

Ultimate Golf Getaway item
Ultimate Golf Getaway
$300

Starting bid

⛳️ The Ultimate Golf Getaway Basket is calling your name!


Package Includes:

  • 2 Rounds of Golf at 3 Lakes Golf Course (one 2-some & one 4-some)
  • $250 5Iron Gift Card
  • 1-hour OnPar Gift Card
  • 1-night stay at Marriott Pittsburgh North Hotel

Perfect for a golf lover looking for a full experience of play, practice & a relaxing overnight stay.


Value: $750

LEGO® Eiffel Tower Set item
LEGO® Eiffel Tower Set
$300

Starting bid

✨🌍 Adventure meets architecture in this ultimate build!


This incredible LEGO® Eiffel Tower set is a showstopping, 10,001-piece masterpiece that rises nearly 5 feet tall and delivers an immersive building experience inspired by one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.


Perfect for travel lovers, LEGO enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys a serious challenge.


Value: $750

SURMESUR Custom Clothing item
SURMESUR Custom Clothing
$300

Starting bid

✨👗👔 Custom style, perfectly tailored just for you!


Elevate your wardrobe with this premium silent auction package featuring two $500 gift cards to SURMESUR, known for beautifully crafted custom suits, shirts, dresses, and modern tailored pieces designed to fit your unique style.


Whether you’re refreshing your professional look, dressing for a special occasion, or investing in timeless everyday staples, SURMESUR offers a personalized experience from start to finish, including expert measuring, styling guidance, and garments made just for you.


Value: $1,000

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