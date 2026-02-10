Lakeshore Lancers Football Boosters

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Lakeshore Lancers Football Boosters

About this event

3rd Annual Lakeshore Football Golf Outing Fundraiser - 2026

55321 Brush Lake Rd

Eau Claire, MI 49111, USA

Lancer Legacy Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000
  • Registration for TWO foursome teams
  • TWO Lancer Drive Hole Sponsorships
  • Logo and/or name featured in promotional materials
  • Sign with name or business & logo displayed by tee box or green
  • Bonus: 8 free mulligans if registered & paid by May 15th
    A top-tier sponsorship with maximum visibility and participation.

    To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28
Lancer First Down Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
  • Registration for TWO foursome teams
  • ONE Lancer Drive Hole Sponsorship
  • Logo and/or name featured in promotional materials
  • Sign with name or business & logo displayed by tee box or green
  • Bonus: 8 free mulligans if registered & paid by May 15th
    A strong sponsorship with excellent course visibility.
    To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28
Lancer Fairway Sponsor
$750
  • Includes a hole sponsorship + a foursome for the event
  • $50 discount applied to the purchase
  • Bonus: 8 free mulligans if registered & paid by May 15th
    Play the course and sponsor a hole at a special discounted rate.
    To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28
Lancer Tee Sponsor
$400

Sign with name or business & logo displayed by tee box or green
Hole sponsorship only, perfect for visibility without playing.
To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28

Lancer Foursome
$400

Gather your team and join us for a great day on the course supporting Lakeshore Football!

Includes:

  • Registration for four golfers
  • 18 holes of golf
  • Cart included
  • Event contests & on-course games

Spots are limited — reserve your team today!

To finalize your registration, please complete this form:
👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28

Individual Golfer
$100

Don’t have a team? No problem! Register as an individual and we’ll pair you with a foursome.

Includes:

  • Registration for one golfer
  • 18 holes of golf
  • Cart included
  • Event contests & on-course games

We look forward to seeing you on the course!

To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28

Add a donation for Lakeshore Lancers Football Boosters

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