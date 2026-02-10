3rd Annual Lakeshore Football Golf Outing Fundraiser - 2026

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About this event
Sign with name or business & logo displayed by tee box or green
Hole sponsorship only, perfect for visibility without playing.
To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28
Gather your team and join us for a great day on the course supporting Lakeshore Football!
Includes:
Spots are limited — reserve your team today!
To finalize your registration, please complete this form:
👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28
Don’t have a team? No problem! Register as an individual and we’ll pair you with a foursome.
Includes:
We look forward to seeing you on the course!
To finalize your registration, please complete this form:👉 https://forms.gle/r5tJGvAGZf17V8P28
$
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