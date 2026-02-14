NEW CHALLENGE MINISTRY

Hosted by

NEW CHALLENGE MINISTRY

About this event

3RD ANNUAL MAURY WILLS CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

7000 Los Verdes Dr

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA

General Admission
$250

Price to play Including DInner and just $80 for dinner only

DInner Only
$80

Price if you just want to have dinner and network

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$7,500

2 Foursome, 2 Tee Signs, Magnetic logo on NCM Van for 6 months, logo on every golf cart, sponsorship poster and Representative may speak at the golf dinner. In addition, item can be placed in each golf gift bag.

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

2 Foursome, 1 Tee SIgn, Logo on every golf cart. Sponsorship poster and social media. Your Promo items in the golf gift bags

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

1 Foursome, 1 Tee Sign, Sponsorship poster and social media. Your Promo items in the golf gift bags

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

1Foursome and Sponsorship poster and social media. Your Promo items in the golf gift bags

TEE SIGNS
$125

Custom made sign with your logo placed at a tee.

Add a donation for NEW CHALLENGE MINISTRY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!