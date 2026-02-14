3RD ANNUAL MAURY WILLS CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

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About this event
Price to play Including DInner and just $80 for dinner only
Price if you just want to have dinner and network
2 Foursome, 2 Tee Signs, Magnetic logo on NCM Van for 6 months, logo on every golf cart, sponsorship poster and Representative may speak at the golf dinner. In addition, item can be placed in each golf gift bag.
2 Foursome, 1 Tee SIgn, Logo on every golf cart. Sponsorship poster and social media. Your Promo items in the golf gift bags
1 Foursome, 1 Tee Sign, Sponsorship poster and social media. Your Promo items in the golf gift bags
1Foursome and Sponsorship poster and social media. Your Promo items in the golf gift bags
Custom made sign with your logo placed at a tee.
$
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