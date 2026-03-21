Mavericks Wrestling

Hosted by

Mavericks Wrestling

About this event

3rd Annual Mavericks Wrestling Golf Outing

Mountain Branch 1827 Mountain Rd

Joppatowne, MD 21085, USA

Golfer Ticket
$200

Includes Greens Fees & Cart Rental, Breakfast, Awards Luncheon, and All You Can Drink Beer, Wine, Soda, Gatorade & Water

Lunch-Only Ticket
$75

Includes Awards Luncheon and 4 Door Prize Tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

- 4 x 6' advertising banner in the wrestling club for one year - One Foursome - Hole sign at golf outing - Personalized golf towels at golf outing - Website/social media notoriety - Premium marketing tent at welcome area

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

- 3’ x 5’ advertising banner in the wrestling club for one year - One Foursome - Hole sign at golf outing - Advertising spot on drink koozies at golf outing - Website/social media notoriety - Hole marketing tent

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

- 2’ x 3’ advertising banner in the wrestling club for one year - One Twosome - Hole sign at golf outing

Putting Green Sponsor
$750

Includes Hole Sign at Golf Outing and Advertising on Putting Green

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Includes Hole Sign at Golf Outing and Advertising near Breakfast Station

Snack/Gift Bag Sponsor
$500

Inludes Hole Sign at Golf Outing and Advertising on Gift Bags

Hole Sponsor
$300

Includes Hole Sign at Golf Outing

Add a donation for Mavericks Wrestling

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!