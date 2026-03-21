3rd Annual Mavericks Wrestling Golf Outing

About this event
Joppatowne, MD 21085, USA
Includes Greens Fees & Cart Rental, Breakfast, Awards Luncheon, and All You Can Drink Beer, Wine, Soda, Gatorade & Water
Includes Awards Luncheon and 4 Door Prize Tickets
- 4 x 6' advertising banner in the wrestling club for one year - One Foursome - Hole sign at golf outing - Personalized golf towels at golf outing - Website/social media notoriety - Premium marketing tent at welcome area
- 3’ x 5’ advertising banner in the wrestling club for one year - One Foursome - Hole sign at golf outing - Advertising spot on drink koozies at golf outing - Website/social media notoriety - Hole marketing tent
- 2’ x 3’ advertising banner in the wrestling club for one year - One Twosome - Hole sign at golf outing
Includes Hole Sign at Golf Outing and Advertising on Putting Green
Includes Hole Sign at Golf Outing and Advertising near Breakfast Station
Inludes Hole Sign at Golf Outing and Advertising on Gift Bags
Includes Hole Sign at Golf Outing
$
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