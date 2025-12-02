Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

About this event

3rd Annual MHCC Business Expo | Sponsorships

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$7,000

Exclusive (1 Available)

Top-tier exposure as the official presenting partner of the Business Expo.

Perks Include:

  • Business name incorporated into the official event title
  • Logo featured prominently on all event marketing & advertising
  • Premier vendor booth at the Expo
  • High-visibility logo placement on event signage
  • Social media promotions and spotlight posts
  • Recognition during event program and announcements
  • Option to provide a promotional video to be played at the event (optional add-on)
Swag Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive (1 Available)

Your brand in every attendee’s hands.

Perks Include:

  • Logo placement on swag items (bags, lanyards, or giveaway items)
  • Vendor booth at the Expo
  • Recognition during event program
  • Social media mentions and sponsor spotlight
  • Logo included on event website
Technology sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive (1 Available)

Fuel the Expo’s tech and digital experience.

Perks Include:

  • Vendor booth at the Expo
  • Recognition during event program
  • Social media mentions and sponsor spotlight
  • Branded charging station(s) at the event with
    signage (must provide charging station)
  • Logo displayed on presentation slides


Workshop Sponsor
$1,200

(4 Available)

Build visibility with every session.

Perks Include:

  • Logo displayed outside your sponsored
    workshop room
  • Workshop room named after your business
    (e.g., The ABC Corp. Learning Room)
  • Vendor booth at the Expo
  • Social media recognition
  • Recognition during event program
  • Option to place marketing materials in your
    sponsored room


Bingo Sponsor
$500

(3 Available)

Showcase your business in a fun, high-
engagement activity.

Perks Include:

  • Logo featured on Chamber Bingo cards
  • Social media recognition
  • Recognition during event announcements
  • Option to provide a small prize for added
    visibility
Add a donation for Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!