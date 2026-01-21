🌿 3rd Annual Nature Quest Fast. Supporters & Quester Registration

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About this event
Registration is per person for questers or supporters. Questers are asked to arrive on the land Wednesday, the 19th, prepared to enter prayer and ceremony.
Registration is per person. Thursday arrivals must enter by 8:00 AM sharp; Sunday arrivals are received between 1–2 PM in prayer and respect.
$130 per family of 4.
Family of Four. You can even arrive Wednesday.
One sponsored space available for a paid member, elder, or a family of four in need of support.
$
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