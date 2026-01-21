Taino Woods Sanctuary

Hosted by

Taino Woods Sanctuary

About this event

🌿 3rd Annual Nature Quest Fast. Supporters & Quester Registration

302 Harris Rd

Ferndale, NY 12734, USA

Full Ceremony (Thur - Sunday)
$300

Registration is per person for questers or supporters. Questers are asked to arrive on the land Wednesday, the 19th, prepared to enter prayer and ceremony.

One-Day Ceremony (Thursday - or - Sunday, no overnight)
$75

Registration is per person. Thursday arrivals must enter by 8:00 AM sharp; Sunday arrivals are received between 1–2 PM in prayer and respect.

One - Day Ceremony (Thursday or Sunday) Family of four.
$130

$130 per family of 4.

Full Ceremony - (Thursday - Sunday)
$380

Family of Four. You can even arrive Wednesday.

Full Ceremony (Thursday - Sunday)
Pay what you can

One sponsored space available for a paid member, elder, or a family of four in need of support.

Add a donation for Taino Woods Sanctuary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!