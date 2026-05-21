3rd Annual New Prague Girls Basketball Golf Tournament

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About this event
18 Holes of Golf, Cart, Lunch for One
18 Holes of Golf, Cart, Lunch for Four
Hole sponsorship sign, recognition on social media & our website
Hole sponsorship sign, foursome entry, name shout-out at the Winter Tourney, Social media & website love
Hole sponsorship sign, foursome entry into the tournament, prime logo placement at our Winter Tourney, shout-outs on social media & website
$
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