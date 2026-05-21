New Prague Girls Basketball Association

Hosted by

New Prague Girls Basketball Association

About this event

3rd Annual New Prague Girls Basketball Golf Tournament

Creeksbend Golf Course

Golf for 1
$100

18 Holes of Golf, Cart, Lunch for One

Golf for 4
$400

18 Holes of Golf, Cart, Lunch for Four

Hole Sponsorship Tier I
$250

Hole sponsorship sign, recognition on social media & our website

Hole Sponsorship Tier II
$650

Hole sponsorship sign, foursome entry, name shout-out at the Winter Tourney, Social media & website love

Hole Sponsor Tier III
$1,000

Hole sponsorship sign, foursome entry into the tournament, prime logo placement at our Winter Tourney, shout-outs on social media & website

Add a donation for New Prague Girls Basketball Association

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