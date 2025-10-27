Rotary International

Hosted by

Rotary International

About this event

3rd Annual Newlywed Game hosted by Amarillo West Rotary Club

3701 Plains Blvd

Amarillo, TX 79102, USA

Couples Ticket Option
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy a catered dinner by Youngbloods Cafe and an open bar. (21 and up event only)

We will also provide a silent auction full of amazing gifts - just in time for Valentines Day!

Single Ticket Admission
$100

Enjoy a catered dinner by Youngbloods Cafe and an open bar. (21 and up event only)

We will also provide a silent auction full of amazing gifts - just in time for Valentines Day!

Table of 8
$700

Bring ALL of your friends and sit together! Enjoy a catered dinner by Youngbloods Cafe and an open bar. (21 and up event only)

We will also provide a silent auction full of amazing gifts - just in time for Valentines Day!

Event Sponsorship & Donation Payment (All Levels)
Pay what you can

You can pay for your event sponsorship or scholarship fund donation RIGHT here!

Add a donation for Rotary International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!