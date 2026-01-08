Willie Jones Foundation, 501(c)3

3rd Annual Par for the Court Golf Tournament

24405 Wilderness Oak

San Antonio, TX 78258, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Become the Title Sponsor of the “Par for the Court” Golf Tournament and enjoy top-tier visibility throughout the event. Your name or logo will be featured in the tournament title, displayed prominently on pin flags at every hole, and you’ll receive two full teams (eight golfers) entered into the tournament—maximizing both brand exposure and on-course engagement.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Become the Tournament Lunch Sponsor and receive prominent name or logo placement in the lunch area, along with branded representation at each table.
You will also receive ONE Golf Tournament Team Entry

Swag Bag Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor of Registration Swag Bags and get your name or logo prominently set up at the registration table and on the Swag Bag that is distributed to all participants.
You will also receive ONE Golf Tournament Team Entry

Hole Sponsor
$500

Sponsor One of Eighteen holes at the tournament and get your name or logo displayed at the tee box

Sponsor a Contest - Closest to the Pin
$300

Name or Logo at Tee Box and on Contest Prize,

Sponsor a Contest - Longest Drive Contest
$300

Name or Logo at Tee Box and on Contest Prize,

Sponsor a Contest - Putt Putt Relay
$300

Name or Logo at Tee Box and on Contest Prize,

Sponsor a Contest - Hole in One
$300

Name or Logo at Tee Box and on Contest Prize,

Early Bird Individual Ticket
$150
Available until Feb 16

Purchase your Early Bird Ticket now and save

Early Bird Team of Four
$600
Available until Feb 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Purchase your Early Bird Team of Four Tickets now and save

Individual Ticket
$175
Team of Four
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
