3rd Annual Pathways to Redemption: A Night to Celebrate the Stars of Resilience

Copper Ridge 3597 Betty Ford Rd

Murfreesboro, TN

Diamond Level Sponsorship
$5,000
With the Diamond Level Sponsorship, you will receive your organization name/logo on all promotional materials, a plaque on the Recovery Court Donor Wall, 12 (twelve) GA event tickets, 12 (twelve) open bar wristbands, a reserved table, and a donor appreciation gift.

Emerald Level sponsorship
$2,500
With the Emerald Level Sponsorship, you will receive your organization name/logo on all promotional materials, a plaque on the Recovery Court Donor Wall, 10 (ten) GA event tickets, 10 (ten) open bar wristbands, and a reserved table.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,000
With the Platinum Level Sponsorship, you will receive your organization name/logo on all promotional materials, a plaque on the Recovery Court Donor Wall, 8 (eight) GA event tickets, 8 (eight) drink tickets and a reserved table.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,500
With the Gold Level Sponsorship, you will receive your organization name/logo on all promotional materials, a plaque on the Recovery Court Donor Wall, 6 (six) GA event tickets, 6 (six) drink tickets, and a reserved table.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000
With the Silver Level Sponsorship, you will receive your organization name/logo on all promotional materials, 4 (four) GA event tickets and 4 (four) drink tickets.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500
With the Bronze Level Sponsorship, you will receive your organization name/logo on all promotional materials, 2 (two) GA event tickets and 2 (two) drink tickets.

General Admission
$100

With a General Admission ticket, you will receive admission to the event and 1 (one) drink ticket.

