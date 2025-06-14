3rd Annual Peters Twp Wrestling Golf Outing

800 Rock Run Rd

Elizabeth, PA 15037, USA

Adult Ticket
$150

💵 Ticket Price: $150 per golfer. 👥 Format: Four-Man Scramble This ticket price includes: 18 holes of golf with cart, Dinner, Entry into on-course contests (Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, etc. Come enjoy a great day of fun, food, raffles, and fundraising in support of Peters Township Wrestling

Student Ticket
$100

💵 Ticket Price: $100 per golfer under the age of 24 👥 Format: Four-Man Scramble This ticket price includes: 18 holes of golf with cart, Dinner, Entry into on-course contests (Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, etc. Come enjoy a great day of fun, food, raffles, and fundraising in support of Peters Township Wrestling

Hole Sponsor
$150

This sponsorship includes

Signage Logo at the tee box or green. Option to leave promo material at the event.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

This Sponsorship Includes

Name & Logo included as "Presented by [Company Name]"

Premier Signage at registration and awards.

Speaking Opportunity or branded giveaway.

Social media Thank you.

1 Foursome Included.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship includes

Signage with Logo on 2 holes.

Option to include promo material at event.

Large Logo on Gold Event Signage.

Social media Thank you.

Silver Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship includes

Signage with Logo at 1 hole.

Option to include promo materials at event.

Logo on Silver Event Signage

Social media Thank you.

Bronze
$250

This sponsorship includes

Name on Bronze Event Signage

Option to include promo materials at event.

Social media Thank you.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$300

This sponsor includes

Logo on Award Given.

Option to award the Prize.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing