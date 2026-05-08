3rd Annual Pickleball for Pink Tournament

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About this event
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SPCC Members must fill in their member number to receive the discount.
Tournament entry for one St. Petersburg Country Club member. Registration includes tournament play, lunch, awards ceremony, and a great day of pickleball while supporting a meaningful cause.
Tournament entry for one non-member participant. Registration includes tournament play, lunch, awards ceremony, and a fun day of competition and community support.
Not playing? Join us for lunch, awards, and the excitement of tournament day. This ticket includes luncheon access and the opportunity to cheer on your favorite players while supporting our mission.
Help celebrate our champions. Trophy Sponsors help fund tournament awards and receive recognition at the awards presentation and on event signage.
Support the tournament luncheon as a Kitchen Sponsor. Sponsors receive recognition in the dining area and on event signage throughout the event.
Put your business in the hands of every participant. T-Shirt Sponsors receive logo placement on the official tournament shirt and recognition on event signage.
Sponsor one of our tournament courts and showcase your business throughout the day. Includes court signage, logo placement on the official tournament shirt, event recognition, and one player registration.
Receive premier recognition as the presenting sponsor of the tournament. Benefits include prominent logo placement on tournament materials, event signage, official tournament shirts, awards recognition, and two player registrations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!