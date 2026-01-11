Empowerment Neurofitness And Wellness Center

Hosted by

Empowerment Neurofitness And Wellness Center

About this event

3rd Annual Pickleball for a Purpose Tournament

928 S Birdneck Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

🎾 Team Pass – Game Only
$75

Includes entry to our 3rd Annual Pickleball for a Purpose Round Robin Tournament on World Parkinson’s Day.


Multiple guaranteed matches
✨ Fun prizes & awards
✨ Raffles
✨ Supporting neurofitness programs
❌ Swag not included

💥 Power Team Pass – Game + Swag
$100

Step up and play with purpose! This ticket includes:


Multiple guaranteed matches
✨ Fun prizes & awards
✨ Raffles
✨ Supporting neurofitness programs
✔ Entry to the tournament
✔ Exclusive event T-shirt
✔ All the fun, all the feels, all for a cause!

Add a donation for Empowerment Neurofitness And Wellness Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!