3rd Annual Pickles & Paddles Fundraiser

27161 Nogal

Mission Viejo, CA 92692, USA

Doubles
$240

Playing with a partner? Sign up here! Includes lunch buffet and 2 drink tickets

Single
$120

You will be matched with a partner based on your skill level. Includes lunch buffet and 2 drink tickets.

Spectator
$60

Just want to watch, enjoy the views and the booze? We have a great option for you, select here. You can still be part of the fun and food!

VIP Doubles
$280

Everything in the doubles registration plus you and your teammate are granted premium entry with access to the VIP lounge. Private bar and refreshments. Enjoy a VIP swag bag as you depart.

VIP Single
$180

Everything in the single registration plus you are granted premium entry with access to the VIP lounge. Private bar and refreshments. Enjoy a VIP swag bag as you depart.

One (1) Raffle Ticket
$10

Enter for a chance to win an amazing raffle prize at the end of the tournament!

Five (5) Raffle Tickets
$40

Enter for a chance to win an amazing raffle prize at the end of the tournament!

Ten (10) Raffle Tickets
$75

Enter for a chance to win an amazing raffle prize at the end of the tournament!

